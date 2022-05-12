Former darts world champion Ted Hankey jailed for two years over sexual assault

Ted Hankey has been jailed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former world darts champion has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting a woman but failed to realise he was being caught on camera.

Ted Hankey was sentenced to two years behind bars and told to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The 54-year-old, from Berry Hill, Stoke, had sexually assaulted the woman in Cheshire in September 2021 but did not know it was caught on camera.

His victim reported the incident to police and he was later arrested.

Hankey, a two time world champion, denied the offence and said "no comment" after being shown the incriminating footage.

He later pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Warrington Magistrates' Court on April 14.

Hankey pinned the young woman down and, with an "air of entitlement", sexually assaulted her, Chester Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Judge Steven Everett, sentencing, said Hankey would have "denied it to the bitter end" if the attack had not been caught on film.

Detective Constable Laura Bradshaw, of the Cheshire Police Public Protection Directorate, who led the investigation said: "Firstly I would like to commend the victim for the courage and bravery that see has shown throughout the investigation.

Read more: Hero dog saves girl, 2, by biting attempted kidnappers as police launch manhunt

Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years. Picture: Alamy

"The evidence she provided proved vital in Hankey's prosecution and left him with no option but to plead guilty to the charge against him.

"While the victim will never be able to forget what Hankey subjected her to, I do hope that the conclusion of this case provides some closure and enables her to move forward with her life.

"I also hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

"Cheshire Constabulary treats all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any reports will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

"Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what they have been subjected to. They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity."

Hankey was the BDO world champion in 2000 and 2009.