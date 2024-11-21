Breaking News

Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former deputy PM John Prescott has died aged 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's.

The former trade union activist died "peacefully" and surrounded by relatives at his care home, his family said in a statement.

They said he spent his life "trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment".

Lord Prescott was a key figure of Sir Tony Blair's New Labour project, seen by many as custodian of the party's traditional values in the face of a modernising leadership.

He was ennobled in 2010 and introduced to the upper chamber as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull after having served for four decades as an MP for the city.

Tony Blair with John Prescott at the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released after his death, his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David said that representing the people of Hull had been "his greatest honour".

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86," they said.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

"John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain's longest serving deputy prime minister.

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour.

"We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer's.

"In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer's Research UK.

"As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you."

Lord Prescott was removed from the House of Lords in July this year after facing health difficulties.

He had only spoken once in the chamber since suffering a stroke in 2019 and had not voted since February 2023.

Over a parliamentary career spanning more than half a century, Lord Prescott served for 10 years as deputy prime minister after Labour's 1997 general election landslide.

He once famously punched a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to North Wales in 2001.

However, during most of his time in office, he acted as a mediator between Sir Tony and chancellor Gordon Brown.

He also oversaw the environment, transport and the regions, a brief which included helping to negotiate the international Kyoto Protocol on climate change.