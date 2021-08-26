Former England cricket captain Ted Dexter dies at 86

26 August 2021, 09:42

Ted Dexter has died aged 86
Ted Dexter has died aged 86. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Former England captain and one of the nation's greatest ever cricketers Ted Dexter has died aged 86.

The cricketer's old club, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), announced his passing in a statement.

"After a recent illness he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family," it read.

"Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England's greatest ever cricketers.

"He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life."

The club also acknowledged his off-field contribution to the game, including his work with fellow cricketer Colin Cowdrey on the Spirit of Cricket.

"We kindly request that the privacy of Susan, his wife, and Genevieve and Tom, his daughter and son, is respected at this difficult time." they added.

Known as 'Lord Ted', Dexter was known for his bravery on the field, representing both England and his county side of Sussex.

He scored 4,502 runs as a powerful middle-order batsman in his 62 Test appearances for England, taking 66 wickets.

The cricketer also scored nine Test hundreds and averaged just under 48, later going on to chair England's panel of selectors after his playing career.

His retirement was triggered by a car accident in 1965 though he prolonged his career until 1972.

Afterwards, Dexter worked in broadcasting and even found the time to write crime novels, showing his thirst for variety.

Ted Dexter was England captain in the early 60s.
Ted Dexter was England captain in the early 60s. Picture: Alamy

Former England captain Mike Atherton tweeted his tribute to the cricketer ahead of the second day of England's third Test against India.

"Hope England’s batsmen can put on a show today and that they play with the kind of grace and style and flair that Ted Dexter epitomised," he said.

Another player-turned-broadcaster, Mark Nicholas, added: "Ted Dexter has gone - boyhood hero, teacher and dear friend.

"He was one of the great players and did as much or more than anyone to drag cricket into the modern age.

"Charlie Watts and Ted, in the space of 24 hours - icons of the 60's in very different ways - sadness indeed.."

Meanwhile, Sussex Cricket paid tribute to their former player, saying they were "saddened" to learn of his death.

"Sussex Cricket is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former player, captain and club president, Ted Dexter CBE," they said.

"Ted was surrounded by his family when he died on Wednesday after a recent illness.

"Everyone at the club's thoughts are with Ted's wife, Susan, and his children, Genevieve and Tom. "

