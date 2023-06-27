Former footballer Gary Neville to be 'guest Dragon' on BBC's Dragons' Den next year

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville will be a guest investor on the next series of the BBC's Dragons' Den. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Gary Neville will appear as a guest investor in the next season of Dragons' Den - as part of a format shake-up for the BBC entrepreneurship show.

The former Manchester United right-back, 48, will appear as one of the investors on the 2024 series of the show which will see one-off guest Dragons appear on the panel for the first time.

He will join business gurus Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett on the show where wannabe entrepreneurs pitch businesses to the Dragons in order to secure investment.

Filming for the series is currently ongoing in Manchester with the new series set to air next year.

Neville will step into the Den as a guest investor. Picture: Alamy

Neville will be one of two guests on the panel, as fashion and lifestyle magnate Emma Grede will also fill the sixth seat in the revamped series.

Neville has forged a successful business career after hanging up his boots in 2011.

He began a portfolio in real estate in his early 20s while still playing for United - who he represented over 400 times from 1992-2011.

He owns several hotels - including Hotel Football which stands next to Neville's old stomping ground Old Trafford.