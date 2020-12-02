Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies aged 94

2 December 2020, 23:46 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 00:10

Valery Giscard d'Estaing died following complications linked to Covid-19
Valery Giscard d'Estaing died following complications linked to Covid-19. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Former French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing has died from coronavirus-related complications at the age of 94.

Mr Giscard d'Estaing served as France's leader between 1974 and 1981 and became a champion of European integration during his premiership.

His office and the French presidency announced he had recently been taken to hospital in Tours, in central France.

On Wednesday, the ex-president passed away in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region, in central France.

“His state of health had worsened and he died as a consequence of Covid-19,” his family said in a statement to AFP.

The Foundation Valéry Giscard d’Estaing tweeted on Wednesday: “In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy.”

Tributes poured in from across French politics on Wednesday, with fellow former president Nicolas Sarkozy saying Giscard had “worked his whole life to reinforce relations between European nations”.

The head of President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party in parliament, Christophe Castaner, said: “His modern and resolutely progressive policies… will long mark his legacy.”

Former Brexit Coordinator for the EU Guy Verhofstadt MEP said: "May his commitment and the energy he so ably demonstrated on the Convention guide us in our work in the Conference on the Future of Europe."

Born in 1926, the former leader served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during the Second World War.

He was named as finance minister at the age of 36 by Charles de Gaulle.

As president, he helped forge a single Europe with his close friend German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

Working together, the pair laid the foundations for the euro single currency that exists today.

Considered at the time a model of a modern president, Mr Giscard d'Estaing notably legalised abortion and divorce by mutual consent.

However, in 1981, he lost his re-election bid to the Socialist candidate Francois Mitterrand.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

Former French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies aged 94

Students will receive higher grades to compensate them for lost learning during the pandemic

GCSE and A-level students to get 'more generous grades' next year
Valery Giscard d’Estaing.

Former French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies aged 94

Boris Johnson warned there will be challenges in distributing the vaccine

Coronavirus: PM hails vaccine but warns of ‘immense logistical challenges’
A former life peer has called for the abolition of the House of Lords

'Abolish Lords and replace it with a senate', former Liberal leader argues
Cannabis sativa

UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller told Iain he thought people were "idiots" for undermining the vaccine

Emotional caller sheds tears over 'idiots' doubting 'beautiful' vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother

Caller cries tears of joy as care home allows her to visit mother
James O'Brien reacts to Alok Sharma 'casting Covid vaccine approval as a British triumph'

James O'Brien reacts to Alok Sharma 'casting Covid vaccine approval as a British triumph'
The Conservative MP voted against the Government

Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the UK's approval of Covid vaccine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London