Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

18 October 2024, 19:38

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse
Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons has alleged she was twice sexually assaulted by former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ronnie Gibbons, who was 20 at the time of the alleged assaults, said that she was twice driven to Al Fayad's office above the department store by members of the club.

Al Fayad - who owned the club between 1997 and 2013 and was chairman at the time of the alleged assault - is said to have arranged the meetings under the pretext of club business.

Gibbons, who skippered Fulham in the 2000-01 season, alleged Al Fayed 'groped' her in an office at the Knightsbridge department store.

She told The Athletic: "I was used. I just felt a huge responsibility on my shoulders because we'd just turned professional.

"Everything internally was screaming at me, 'Ronnie, you need to leave', but I couldn't because I would be to blame for all these women losing their jobs and Fulham Ladies going down the pan.

It comes as police say they are now investigating 40 new allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed and others since the broadcast of a documentary.

Ronnie Gibbons, who was 20 at the time of the alleged assaults, said that she was twice driven to Al Fayad's office above the department store by members of the club.
Ronnie Gibbons, who was 20 at the time of the alleged assaults, said that she was twice driven to Al Fayad's office above the department store by members of the club. Picture: Getty

"I couldn't allow anything to happen to me, but at the same time, I couldn't just run for the hills, which is what I wanted to do," she continued as part of the interview.

On both occasions she alleges was attacked, Gibbons said she was told she had to go to see Al Fayed, and was driven from the club's training ground to Harrods by a member of club staff.

Lawyers representing Gibbons told the PA the former professional had waived her right to anonymity.

They say the interview was an opportunity to "speak out" about the abuse she received, explaining that at the time she feared speaking publicly could jeopardise the future of the women's team.

Read more: Met police probe 40 new rape and sexual assault allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed

Read More: Former Harrods employee details horrors of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Mohamed Al-Fayed

The Justice For Harrods Survivors group said in a statement: "What former Fulham captain Ronnie Gibbons was forced to endure at the hands of Mohamed Al Fayed is yet another horrible example of the monstrous abuse aided and abetted by the businesses he owned.

"We salute our client's bravery and are proud to advocate for Ronnie and others at Fulham who are searching for justice.

"We will do whatever we can to lift the lid on abuse, no matter where it was perpetrated, or who it was perpetrated by, including any enablers of Al Fayed's abhorrent behaviour.

"We will have more to say on Fulham Football Club next week."

A statement from Fulham said: "We unequivocally condemn all forms of abuse. We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or would have been impacted by Mohamed Al Fayed in any manner as described in recent reports.

MOHAMMED AL FAYAD FULHAM CHAIRMAN CRAVEN COTTAGE FULHAM ENGLAND 24 July 2004
MOHAMMED AL FAYAD FULHAM CHAIRMAN CRAVEN COTTAGE FULHAM ENGLAND 24 July 2004. Picture: Alamy

"Should any person wish to share information or experiences related to this matter, we urge them to contact the police or the club."

Speaking on Friday, Marco Silva, the current manager of Fulham's men's team, said the club was "not here to hide".

Speaking at his weekly press conference, he said: "Fifteen days ago your colleague told me about the former Fulham owner and it was about something else and not in the club but now you're talking about the human captain of the club and it's now about ourselves.

"All of us can feel it, we're not here to hide. It's sad to listen and we have to be completely against this. We're talking about something from 25 years ago, not last year two years or three years but it's sad anyway.

"We show empathy and if we can do anything to help as a football club to support those involved, we have to do as a club."

The Metropolitan Police said last Friday they were investigating 40 new allegations, including rape and sexual assault, against Al Fayed and others from 1979 to 2013.

The force said it had been contacted by numerous people since the BBC's investigation into Al Fayed was published last month.

The allegations were in addition to ones the force already knew about prior to the BBC's investigation and documentary, the police said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Cheryl pays tribute to Liam Payne after 'indescribably painful' and 'earth-shattering' death of ex-partner

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets

Exclusive
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group

So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th attacks on Israel

Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar but says killing of leader will only serve to 'strengthen them'

Aladdin pantomime in Cheltenham

Aladdin panto faces backlash over 'innuendo' trigger warning - a year after vegan song banned over 'bullying' complaint

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge

Liam Payne falls to death in Argentina

'Shaken' eye-witness recalls meeting Liam in final hours before tragic fall as she reveals star's 'erratic' behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Salmond's body has arrived back in Scotland

Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond returned home to Scotland

Liam Payne tributes following his death aged 31.

Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far
Satellite Images Show Deployment of North Korean Special Forces in Russia.

Satellite images show North Korean Special forces deployed in Russia

Shane Simmonds has been jailed for life for his wife's murder

Rapist who drugged and stabbed wife to death before hiding her body in loft jailed for life
Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated police officer who caught him’, court told

Robbie Williams and Liam Payne

Robbie Williams opens up about mental health troubles in impassioned tribute to Liam Payne

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who 'planned' attacked on sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence
Gary Stevens outside Derby Crown Court for sentencing after he plead guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Man, 55, jailed after 'frenzied' eight-stone dog mauls brother in Derby home

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road.

Heavily pregnant woman and unborn baby die after collision with unmarked police car

Watch the moment a phone snatcher is arrested near St. Paul's Cathedral

WATCH: Moment Londoners perform citizen's arrest on suspected phone snatcher in busy street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News