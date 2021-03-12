Former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter faces jail after admitting decades of child abuse

12 March 2021, 16:19

Previously unissued court artist sketch of former hospital porter Paul Farrell.
Previously unissued court artist sketch of former hospital porter Paul Farrell. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter, who admitted abusing boys over decades, now faces the possibility of life in prison.

Paul Farrell worked at the central London children's hospital between 1994 and 2020, but the court heard Farrell did not specifically target children at GOSH.

He was arrested in January 2020 after victims came forward and spoke to the police.

In February, the 55-year-old admitted a total of 69 offences against eight victims over more than three decades.

On Friday a judge at Wood Green Crown Court lifted restrictions which had prevented Farrell's image being published.

The judge also lifted restrictions which had prevented details of where some of the offending is said to have occurred within the hospital being revealed.

He is due to be sentenced across two days in May.

Wood Green Crown Court, London.
Wood Green Crown Court, London. Picture: PA

David Osborne, acting for Farrell, said he accepted his client, who was not present for Friday's case management hearing, will receive either a life sentence or an extended sentence.

Prosecutor Paul Douglass said many of the counts were "multi-incident" so they are looking at several hundred discrete acts of sexual abuse over a period of 35 years.

The youngest child Farrell abused was believed to be five years old in the 1980s.

Farrell has previously pleaded guilty to a string of charges relating to six other complainants, none of whom can be named for legal reasons, who are now aged between eight and 43.

The offences, carried out between 1985 and 2020, include attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of children.

Great Ormond Street Hospital in central London.
Great Ormond Street Hospital in central London. Picture: PA

The court has heard Farrell did not target children at the hospital but at least two alleged victims claimed they were sexually abused in areas he had access to, namely a linen room.

He said: "Offences against two of the victims happened in Great Ormond Street, in the linen room, which is where the defendant was based for a large period of his employment there.

"He had a key for it and he locked the door and abused two boys in the linen room."

A spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) said they were "deeply sorry that he was able to abuse his position and use our hospital to commit some of his offences".

READ MORE: Former Great Ormond Street Hospital porter charged with child sex offences

Jane Ndeti, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Paul Farrell carried out an appalling campaign of sexual abuse against eight young children over a period of 35 years."

She dubbed him a "a prolific sex attacker who presented himself as a loving family man with a stable job in London's biggest children's hospital".

Ndeti added: "Sexual offences against children are abhorrent crimes. These guilty pleas mean that Farrell's victims will now be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court.

"The CPS is committed to securing justice for victims of sexual crimes and will continue to work with the Metropolitan Police Service to prosecute these cases robustly."

READ MORE: Police renew appeal after robbery of pregnant woman who went on to suffer miscarriage

READ MORE: Teacher who had sex with boy, 15, in field is jailed

The GOSH spokeswoman said their thoughts were with all the victims of "this horrendous abuse" and that Farrell had "admitted to a catalogue of truly awful crimes".

She added: "His actions are in direct contrast to everything we stand for as a children's hospital.

"We regularly review our safeguarding processes to ensure they are in line with national guidance and strive for best practice.

"We will continue to work with the police to understand more about his crimes and consider whether there is anything more we can do to prevent cases like this.

"We know that the crimes he committed and his association with the hospital may cause alarm and distress among our patients, their families and our wider hospital community. We would like to reiterate what has been said in court; that Paul Farrell did not target children at GOSH.

"We urge anyone who has concerns about this case to call the helpline that we have set up with the NSPCC on 0800 101 996."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A supermoon sets behind the Philadelphia skyline (Joseph Kaczmarek/AP)

Campaign in US city to dim lights to prevent migrating birds from crashes
Andrew Cuomo (Seth Wenig/AP)

Pressure grows for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to quit

St Peter’s Square in Rome (Phil Noble/PA)

Vatican admits cash troubles as it moves to cover budget deficits
Sarah Everard was last seen over a week ago, when she left a flat in Clapham to walk home to Brixton

Sarah Everard: Timeline of 33-year-old’s disappearance

Former Somali state minister for presidential affairs Abdulkadir Moallim Noor, centre, prays over the body of former president Ali Mahdi Mohamed (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

Somalia remembers former president who died with coronavirus

A vigil for Sarah Everard is planned for tomorrow night

PM urges people to abide by Covid rules at planned vigil for Sarah Everard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society
James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC
Michelle Donelan, minister of state for universities, said the case of Sarah Everard was a "rare incident" but that everybody, "whether man or woman" should feel safe walking down the street.

Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men
The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London