Former Man City footballer sworn in as Georgia’s president as pro-EU predecessor refuses to step down

29 December 2024, 14:36

Thousands of Georgians have been protesting every night since Kavelashvili won the elections, which his party is accused of rigging.
Thousands of Georgians have been protesting every night since Kavelashvili won the elections, which his party is accused of rigging. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was formally inaugurated as president of Georgia on Sunday, following a tumultuous election marked by daily violent clashes between protesters and police.

The inauguration cemented the ruling party's grip in what the opposition called a blow to the country's EU aspirations and a victory for former imperial ruler Russia.

Kavelashvili’s Georgian Dream party won parliamentary elections in October, but their victory has been plagued with allegations of election fraud, triggering widespread protests in Georgia.

The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights, and their victory is seen as a move away from integration into Europe.

Outgoing president addresses a crowd of supporters outside the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, insisting she is still the legitimate president.
Outgoing president addresses a crowd of supporters outside the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, insisting she is still the legitimate president. Picture: Getty

Outgoing pro-Western Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili refused to step down, and said that she will vacate the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, but insisted she is still the legitimate office holder.

"This presidential residence was a symbol as long as there was a president here who was legitimate. I bring legitimacy with me," she told supporters outside the palace.

On Saturday, she joined thousands of protestors in forming a human chain dubbed the 'chain of unity', demanding new elections.

She called Mr Kavelashvili's inauguration a "parody".

Georgia’s four main opposition groups have boycotted parliamentary sessions and demanded new elections, accusing Georgian Dream of rigging the vote with Moscow’s help.

Ms Zourabichvili joined thousands of pro-EU protesters in a 'Chain of Unity'
Ms Zourabichvili joined thousands of pro-EU protesters in a 'Chain of Unity'. Picture: Getty
The human chain is part of nightly protests that have been taking place ever since Georgian Dream's election victory.
The human chain is part of nightly protests that have been taking place ever since Georgian Dream's election victory. Picture: Getty

In his speech on Sunday, 53-year-old Kavelashvili promised to be "everyone's president, regardless of whether they like me or not".

He called for the nation to unite behind him around "shared values, the principles of mutual respect, and the future we should build together".

Georgian Dream has vowed to continue pushing toward EU accession but also wants to "reset" ties with Russia.

Kavelashvili used to play football for Manchester City and Georgia.
Kavelashvili used to play football for Manchester City and Georgia. Picture: Alamy

In 2008 Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which led to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions as independent and an increase in the Russian military presence in South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream - established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia - of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow, accusations the ruling party has denied.

This week, the US imposed sanctions on the billionaire and former prime minister.

Demonstrators hold red cards outside of the Georgian parliament where the President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former football player, is sworn in as president.
Demonstrators hold red cards outside of the Georgian parliament where the President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former football player, is sworn in as president. Picture: Alamy

The party refused to join the West in sanctioning Putin for the war in Ukraine, and called the West the "global war party", inconsistent with their stated goal of joining the EU.

Georgian Dream's decision last month to suspend talks on their country's bid to join the European Union added to the opposition's outrage and galvanised protests, as a large majority of Georgians are in favour of joining the EU.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on the Parliament building every night after the government announced the suspension of EU accession talks on November 28.

Demonstrators with Georgian national and EU flags march during an anti-government rally outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi.
Demonstrators with Georgian national and EU flags march during an anti-government rally outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi. Picture: Alamy

Riot police used water cannons and tear gas almost daily to disperse and beat scores of protesters, some of whom threw fireworks at police officers and built barricades on the capital's central boulevard.

Hundreds were detained and over 100 were treated for injuries.

Pro-Western Salome Zourabichvili has been president since 2018 and has vowed to stay on after her six-year term ends on Monday, describing herself as the only legitimate leader until a new election is held.

