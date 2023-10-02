Breaking News

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee dies aged 79

Former Manchester City striker Francis Lee. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee has died at the age of 79, the club have announced.

A spokesperson for Manchester City said: "It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee."

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time."

Known by Manchester City fans as 'Franny', the striker made 330 appearances and scored 148 goals during his time at the club.

Lee started his career at Bolton Wanderers before moving to Man City for £60,000 - a record transfer fee at the time.

He also made 27 appearances for England, scoring 10 goals.

Updates to follow.