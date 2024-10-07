Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with eight sexual offences against two women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Hertfordshire Police have also charged the former police officer with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The 49-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 17, the CPS added.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor said: "The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months."

Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: GP pleads guilty to trying to poison his mother's partner with fake Covid jab while disguised as nurse

Read More: Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS in Thames and Chiltern, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

"David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

"He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

"As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial."