Six former Met Police officers charged with sending ‘grossly offensive' racist messages on WhatsApp

15 August 2023, 14:45 | Updated: 15 August 2023, 14:47

Six former members of the Met Police have been charged.
Six former members of the Met Police have been charged. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Six former Met Police officers have been charged with sending “grossly offensive racist messages” on WhatsApp.

The men involved have been charged by post with offences under the Communications act 2003 and are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 7.

It was established following an investigation last year that the messages were exchanged in a WhatsApp group chat between August 2018 and September 2022.

The six men were not serving in the force at the time of the messages.

The men charged served in different departments of the Met throughout their careers but all spent a period of time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

In a statement, the Met said: "As a result of the investigation, it was established that from August 2018 until September 2022, inappropriate communications were shared within a closed WhatsApp group.

"The six men charged were not serving at any point during their participation in the group.

"They served in various parts of the Met throughout their careers but all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command."

Read more: Two men stabbed outside Clapham gay bar in homophobic attack as police hunt knifeman

Read more: Victims and witnesses hit by Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach as forces apologise to more than 1,000 affected

The men were not serving in the force at the time.
The men were not serving in the force at the time. Picture: Alamy

The messages have not been reproduced due to their strong racist nature.

Reports suggest some of the messages included references to the government’s Rwanda policy, jokes about flooding in Pakistan and images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"As soon as we were made aware of these allegations we acted to launch an investigation,” Commander James Harman, who leads the Met's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, said.

"I am pleased that following the determined work of officers we have been able to secure these charges.

"The honest majority of Met officers are fully behind this work.

"They are tired of being let down by a minority in policing and they are aware of the damage poor behaviour can do to our relationship with the communities we serve.

"I recognise announcements about the outcome of our investigations may have the potential to cause further public concern, but I hope it demonstrates our absolute commitment to investigate any corrupt and abusive behaviour from the Met."

A trial date has been set for September.
A trial date has been set for September. Picture: Alamy

The six men are:

- Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, who has been charged with four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in April 2001.

- Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey, who has been charged with eight counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2015.

- Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset, who has been charged with three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2012.

- Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, who has been charged with three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in June 2015.

- Michael Chadwell, 62, of Liss, Hampshire, who has been charged with one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in November 2015.

- Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea, South Wales, who has been charged with one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in August 2009.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katie Price

'I need more babies', says Katie Price, 45, as mother-of-five shares heartbreak over failed IVF attempt

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian civilians killed as Russia unleashes barrage of missiles

Donald Trump is facing several criminal charges ahead of his attempt to become US President again in 2024.

Which charges is Donald Trump facing and when will former President face trial in federal and state cases?

An Italian customer was chased down by a waiter in St Tropez who insisted on a bigger tip

'Very rich' Italian chased down by waiter for 'only leaving 500 euro tip' after St Tropez meal

Dominican Republic Explosion

Death toll rises after bakery explosion in Dominican Republican

Nathan Hersey called for privacy

'This is not Midsomer Murders': Local mayor calls for privacy after Erin Patterson’s deadly mushroom lunch

Bethany Cox denied the charges against her on Tuesday.

Accounts advisor, 22, denies using ‘poison or other instrument’ to carry out her own abortion during lockdown

China Flooding

China faces more flooding as 90 rivers rise above warning levels

Rishi Sunak met with staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital

Brits to see ‘the benefit in their bank accounts’ as inflation begins to come down, says Rishi Sunak

Poland Defense Parade

Poland stages military parade on anniversary of battle against Bolsheviks

Indonesia Missing Speedboat

Australian surfers rescued after two days missing off Indonesia

The forces issued a statement on Tuesday.

Victims and witnesses hit by Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach as forces apologise to more than 1,000 affected

Sadiq Khan risks another fight with motorists

Drivers' fury as TfL set to impose toll on the Blackwall Tunnel - as Sadiq Khan risks another clash with motorists

Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova have been charged

Three ‘Russian spies’ who lived in UK for a decade and baked cakes for neighbours charged in national security sting

Russia Explosion

Blast at petrol station in southern Russia kills 35

Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer who shot and poured acid on father-of-two says he is 'knight in shining armour' as 'victim raped girlfriend'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Jones was killed while working on Everton's new stadium

Worker who died in 'machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium named as 26-year-old fan of Premier League club
Rachel Zegler has been criticised for her Snow White comments

Star of Disney's Snow White live action film calls Prince Charming a 'stalker', as furious fans slam 'woke' remake
Stevie Nicks posted about the fires and drew criticism from her legions of fans

Stevie Nicks hit with criticism over ‘privileged’ social media post about Maui fires

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia accused of 2020 election meddling

Charred vehicles near a wildfire-destroyed home in Kula, Hawaii

99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires but governor warns there could be many more

Erin Patterson and Simon Patterson (inset)

Sole survivor of Erin Patterson’s deadly beef wellington mushroom lunch ‘holds the key to what happened’
The UK is likely to see temperatures of 30C this weekend

Summer is finally here: Brits to enjoy 30C this weekend, as warm weather set to last weeks

Russia Ruble

Russian central bank raises interest rate after plunge in ruble’s value

Wages have grown at the highest rate in 22 years

Wages grow at record pace, closing in on inflation after more than a year of pay dropping in real terms
China Economy

China stops publishing data on youth unemployment as economic worries deepen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit