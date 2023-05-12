Breaking News

Former Labour MP jailed for 28 months for having more than 1,000 child abuse images

Paul Clark has been jailed for 28 months. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former Labour MP has been jailed for more than two years after being found with 1,500 child abuse images.

Paul Clark, 66, told police after being caught during a raid on his home: "I kept telling myself to stop."

Clark, who represented Gillingham in Kent from 1997-2010, was found guilty in December and sentenced to 28 months in prison on Friday.

He is the former parliamentary private secretary to senior MPs in the Labour Party including deputy Prime Minister John Prescott and education secretary Ed Balls.

Clark has been put on the Sex Offenders’ List for ten years and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention order for the same period.

Prosecutor Daniel Stevenson said National Crime Agency officers went to Clark's home in Gillingham in May 2021 to search his phone, laptops and hard drives.

Clark told the law enforcement agents: "I know why you are here..I kept telling myself to stop," the court heard.

Clark had also had conversations about his sick desires on messaging apps like WhatsApp and Kik.

One of the images showed a child aged between three and five being subjected to a sex act by an adult.

Mr Stevenson added: "This video was last accessed on the defendant’s device on March 15 2021 and was attached to an email sent to the MP’s Hotmail account."