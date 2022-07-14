Former pastor, 74, sentenced after performing sex acts on a Henry hoover in a church

By Daisy Stephens

A former pastoral manager has been put on the Sex Offenders Register after he performed sexual acts on a Henry hoover in a church.

John Jeffs, 74, of Bull Baulk in Middleton Cheney appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after being convicted of indecent exposure.

The court heard Jeffs, who was based at The Baptist Centre in Middleton Cheney at the time, was spotted in his office by a member of the public, naked apart from ladies stockings.

He was described as 'thrusting into a Henry hoover' during the incident in September 2020.

The court heard Jeffs noticed the person but continued, and was also seen pleasuring himself.

Prosecution barrister Ellie Hutchinson said the 74-year-old did not know he would be seen but said he accepted he was touching himself in church.

Defence barrister Alistair Evans said he was coming to terms with the loss of his wife and was suffering with diabetes that was not being controlled by medication.

The court heard he had no convictions before or after the incident.

Jeffs pleaded not guilty, but was convicted of indecent exposure at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Deputy District Judge Harte said: "Why you thought it best to bring this matter to trial, I have no idea."

Jeffs was handed an 18-month community order and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was also ordered to pay £845 to the court and £200 in compensation to the victim.