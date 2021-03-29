George Floyd killing: former police officer Derek Chauvin to go on trial

George Floyd (L) died after being knelt on by Derek Chauvin (R) for almost nine minutes. Picture: PA / Family handout

By Nick Hardinges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is going on trial in the US later today accused of killing George Floyd in May last year.

Mr Floyd, 46, was declared dead after Chauvin was filmed by passers-by pressing his knee into the victim's neck for almost nine minutes.

Chauvin continued to hold the position despite Mr Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" and his body going limp, in scenes that shocked the world and sparked global protests after being shared on social media.

Courts have carried out a long and careful selection process for choosing jurors due to the sensitivity and significance of the case.

Those chosen were questioned for more than two weeks and almost all of them said they had seen at least parts of the infamous footage and several acknowledged it gave them at least a somewhat negative view of Chauvin. However, they said they could set that aside.

Chauvin, 45, is one of four officers involved in the incident and faces the most serious charges. He is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The trial is expected to last four weeks.

It is likely jurors will be shown the bystander video, which sparked outrage and activism across the US and beyond, early in proceedings.

Prosecutors have not said when they will play the footage, but legal experts expect it to be early in the trial - potentially in their opening statements.

"If you're a prosecutor you want to start off strong. You want to frame the argument - and nothing frames the argument in this case as much as that video," said Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor and managing director of the Berkeley Research Group in Chicago.

Chauvin's trial is taking place at the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

The building has been fortified with concrete barriers, fencing, and barbed wire due to fears among city and state leaders that there could be a repeat of the damaging riots that followed Mr Floyd's death. National Guard troops have also been mobilised.

The key questions at the trial will be whether Chauvin caused the 46-year-old's death and whether his actions were reasonable.

For the unintentional second-degree murder charge, prosecutors have to prove the ex-police officer's conduct was a "substantial causal factor" in Mr Floyd's death, and that Chauvin was committing felony assault at the time.

For third-degree murder, they must prove that Chauvin's actions caused Mr Floyd's death and were reckless and without regard for human life.

The manslaughter charge requires proof that the former cop caused Mr Floyd's death through negligence that created an unreasonable risk.

After jury instructions, prosecutors will begin with their opening statement, providing a roadmap of their case and telling jurors what they can expect to see at the trial, said Mike Brandt, a local defence lawyer who is watching the case closely. They will outline what is to come, highlighting key witnesses.

It is believed Chauvin's defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, will use his opening statement to push back on the prosecution's argument and tell jurors that medical testimony and use of force experts will show a different view.

Fifteen jurors will appear in court on Monday when the case starts, but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said the 15th was chosen simply to ensure that 14 would be in place once the trial begins.

He is expected to dismiss that person immediately.

Two of the remaining 14 will be alternates - who sit in on the case in the event one of the selected jurors needs to be dismissed prior to the trial concluding - but the court has not made clear which ones.

Jury selection took more than two weeks, as jurors were questioned individually about their views on police, racial justice issues and pre-trial publicity in the case.