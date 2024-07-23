Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

23 July 2024, 15:22

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls
The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls 40 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Lockwood, 65, of Epsom, Surrey was accused of sexually abusing the girls while working as a lifeguard at a leisure centre near Hull during the 1980s.

He resigned from his job as director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) when the allegations first emerged in December 2022.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for nearly 10 hours before finding Mr Lockwood not guilty of 17 charges relating to both women, who are now in their 50s.

Claims were made he had repeatedly raped and indecently assaulted one of the women in a storeroom at the leisure centre near Hull.

Mr Lockwood was accused of sexually abusing the girls while working as a lifeguard at a leisure centre near Hull
Mr Lockwood was accused of sexually abusing the girls while working as a lifeguard at a leisure centre near Hull. Picture: Alamy

After these claims were made public, a second woman came to police saying Mr Lockwood had indecently assaulted her in a male toilet and storeroom at the centre.

Mr Lockwood denied any sexual activity with the first complainant and it was alleged she must have mistaken him for another lifeguard after seeing him on the news.

Meanwhile, he accepted having a relationship with the second girl, but said nothing sexual happened until she had turned 16.

He was cleared of three rapes and six indecent assaults on the first complainant and eight indecent assaults on the second.

Mr Lockwood appeared emotional in the dock and thanked the jury before they left court.

The court had heard Mr Lockwood allegedly met the schoolgirls when he worked part-time as a lifeguard and was either studying at Hull University or working as an auditor for Humberside County Council.

He was cleared of three rapes and six indecent assaults on the first complainant and eight indecent assaults on the second
He was cleared of three rapes and six indecent assaults on the first complainant and eight indecent assaults on the second. Picture: Alamy

The first complainant said she naively believed she was in a "proper relationship" when he first kissed her, jurors heard.

It was claimed Lockwood indecently assaulted her in his car while dropping her home and repeatedly raped her in the leisure centre storeroom.

Giving evidence, she said: "It was only when I had children that I started to realise it probably was not my fault. The awareness was growing that it was abuse and it was not a consensual relationship."

She told jurors: "I was feeling emotionally vulnerable. I knew at some point I would need to deal with this. I knew it would be opening a can of worms.

"I could not get closure without reporting and it was something I had to do.

"What happened back then were his choices, they were not mine."

Read more: Violence against women and girls 'national emergency' with nearly 3,000 crimes recorded daily, police chief warns

Read more: Devon woman with ME, 27, died months after begging GP for help, inquest told

It was alleged the second complainant's relationship with Mr Lockwood crossed over with his engagement and the alleged offences against the first woman. Mr Lockwood denied this.

It was claimed Mr Lockwood would pull her into a male toilet cubicle at the centre where he kissed and sexually touched her, later using the storeroom.

Jurors heard it was "common knowledge" among other lifeguards but giving evidence, Mr Lockwood said he was "absolutely shocked" when confronted with the allegations.

He said he did not recognise the name of the first complainant and was "particularly upset" by the second woman's claims because they had been in a “long-standing relationship”.

It was alleged the second complainant's relationship with Mr Lockwood crossed over with his engagement
It was alleged the second complainant's relationship with Mr Lockwood crossed over with his engagement. Picture: Alamy

He told jurors: "It was somebody I loved. It was a long-standing relationship."

On their age gap, he said: "I thought at the time she acted maturely in a grown-up way. I was quite immature at that age."

The defendant, who is married with two children, denied having any sexual activity with the first complainant and insisted he would never have had sex with a 14-year-old or taken advantage of anyone.

Mr Lockwood was the first person to lead the IOPC after it replaced the Police Complaints Commission in 2018.

Mr Lockwood had been responsible for the Grenfell Tower after the fatal fire in 2017 but he resigned his role as co-chairman of the Grenfell Memorial Trust following the allegations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'

Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers

Police and police vehicles in a street of houses

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

Breaking
Breaking News

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns ten days after failed Trump assassination

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door

Bodycam footage shows moment counter terror police arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary

Sharpnose Sevengill Shark (Heptranchias perlo), which is related to the Brazilian sharpnose shark

'Cocaine sharks' found in the Atlantic - and 'drug use' may be changing their behaviour

Line of men in suits watch on as one man signs something

Hamas and Fatah sign declaration to form future government as war rages in Gaza

Christopher and Janine Barton (l) were killed in the crash. A mum, dad and their two youngest daughters also died (r)

Pictured: Biker and wife killed in horror crash that left girl, 11, orphaned

Exclusive
Suella Braverman says the Conservative Party is going in the wrong direction.

Suella Braverman warns Tories must 'grapple with phenomenon of Reform' to win back voters

Huw Edwards resigned on "medical grounds"

Huw Edwards named BBC's third-highest paid journalist after £40,000 pay rise

A talented teenage football player is fighting for his life in hospital after 'drowning' in a pool while in Sweden for a football tournament.

Talented teenage football player fights for life in hospital after ‘drowning’ in pool while on football tournament in Sweden
Earns Coca Cola

Coca-Cola raises sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Bibby Stockholm barge will close as Labour pledge to overhaul asylum system

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland

Police officer stabbed in the chest during visit to HMP Frankland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police investigating rioting in the Harehills area of Leeds have made a total of 20 arrests

Twenty people arrested after terrifying Leeds riot which saw bus set on fire and police car flipped over
Ligh-Anne Pinnock's niece, 13, is missing

Urgent search launched for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s missing 13-year-old niece

Abdul Ezedi died by suicide, a coroner has ruled

Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi drowned himself hours after assaulting a mother and her two daughters
Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, claiming "the world will be safer" if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.

Sullea Braverman reveals she would vote for Trump if she were American because 'the world would be safer'
Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman slams Labour scrapping the Rwanda plan claiming it signals the UK is 'open' to illegal migration
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary found guilty of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy
Italy Walkway Collapse

Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

Up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour
A man has been left fighting for life after being attacked at Seven Sisters

Man fights for life after stabbing at London Underground station - as two women arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit