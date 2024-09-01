Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39 as clubs pay tribute

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39 after falling ill before a match in Turkey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bamba had been part of the backroom staff of Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy before returning to playing for the Welsh club and Middlesbrough.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 before returning to playing for Cardiff and Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

During his career, he also spent time at Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, as well as making 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Leeds said in a statement posted on social media: "Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away.”

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts."

Middlesbrough wrote: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol's family and friends at this time. RIP Sol".

Read more: Double tragedy as mum and tourist attacked in Notting Hill Carnival incidents both die

Read more: Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

Bamba, who was born in France to Ivorian parents, started career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland where he helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final in his first season.

The central defender then joined fellow Scottish side Hibs before making his move to Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was captain, before helping Cardiff secure promotion to the Premier League in his first full season at the club.

He played over 100 times for the Bluebirds and was assistant manager for six months in 2023.

He played over 100 times for Cardiff and was assistant manager for six months in 2023. Picture: Getty

Cardiff posted on social media: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

"As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol."

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his final international appearance two years later.