Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39 as clubs pay tribute

1 September 2024, 07:09

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39
Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39 after falling ill before a match in Turkey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bamba had been part of the backroom staff of Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community."

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy before returning to playing for the Welsh club and Middlesbrough.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 before returning to playing for Cardiff and Middlesbrough.
Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 before returning to playing for Cardiff and Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

During his career, he also spent time at Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, as well as making 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Leeds said in a statement posted on social media: "Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away.”

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts."

Middlesbrough wrote: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol's family and friends at this time. RIP Sol".

Read more: Double tragedy as mum and tourist attacked in Notting Hill Carnival incidents both die

Read more: Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

Bamba, who was born in France to Ivorian parents, started career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland where he helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final in his first season.

The central defender then joined fellow Scottish side Hibs before making his move to Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was captain, before helping Cardiff secure promotion to the Premier League in his first full season at the club.

He played over 100 times for the Bluebirds and was assistant manager for six months in 2023.

He played over 100 times for Cardiff and was assistant manager for six months in 2023
He played over 100 times for Cardiff and was assistant manager for six months in 2023. Picture: Getty

Cardiff posted on social media: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

"As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol."

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his final international appearance two years later.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Composite photo of six hostages

Bodies of six hostages seized by Hamas recovered from Gaza

Oasis in Concert at Wetlands, NYC - 1994

Oasis tickets for 2025 reunion tour sell out in less than a day

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza

Bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Hamas recovered from tunnel in Gaza

Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, pictured on screen speak during the Democratic National Convention

Family confirms death of Israel-American hostage in Gaza

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

Harris says Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ at Arlington event

Labour could scrap traditional times tables tests at the behest of unions, according to reports.

Labour to 'scrap times-tables tests' as Government vows to get tough on school absences

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead.

Three children and a man found dead inside Staines homes as police referred to IOPC

Smoke is billowing into the sky after reports of a large explosion across the Thames from The O2 in London.

Explosion and smoke plume rocks east London after 'pre-planned explosion' spreads out of control

Wrecked bus

Seven killed, more than 30 hurt in Mississippi bus crash

Volunteers for an air-defence unit prepare a machine gun near Bucha, Kyiv

Seven killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine’s east

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 - days after he collapsed on stage during a gig.

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

Two ships collide

Chinese and Philippine vessels collide at disputed atoll

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verret

Norwegian princess marries US shaman before star-studded audience

A solider in green combats stands in a road

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue

A building on fire

Five killed by Russian strike as Moscow continues latest push in Ukraine’s east

Police have confirmed that Cher Maximen (top right) and Shakiel Thibou (bottom right) have both died after Notting Hill Carnival attacks

Double tragedy as mum and tourist attacked in Notting Hill Carnival incidents both die

Latest News

See more Latest News

PC Jake Cummings, 25, has been charged with rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and voyeurism

Serving Met officer to stand trial on sex offence charges including rape and voyeurism

Fergal Sharkey has told LBC News Thames Water is to blame for the state of its own finances

Environmental campaigner Fergal Sharkey hits back at 'petulant' Thames Water after proposed 60% bill increase
Photo of Noel GALLAGHER and Liam GALLAGHER and OASIS

Viagogo defends listing Oasis tickets for inflated prices - despite warning from band over reselling
Gloucestershire Police said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued by Met Office for parts of the UK

Love Island is being blamed for a "dramatic increase" in the number of women wanting cosmetic surgery

'Dramatic increase' in cosmetic surgery caused by young women wanting 'Love Island look'

Men with guns sit on top of a vehicle

UN will continue to engage the Taliban despite new laws restricting women

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover"

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over fatal Bradford house fire 'in coma' and 'may not recover'
Women walk in a flooded street

Nigeria floods kill scores and wash away farmland, raising food security fears

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit