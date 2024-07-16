Former Premier League footballer jailed for 16 years after raping two women

Nathan Ashton attacked two women over a period of eight years. Picture: Thames Valley Police/Getty

By Henry Moore

An ex-Premier League footballer has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of raping two women in separate attacks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nathan Ashton, who starred for Fulham and Charlton during his stint in English football, attacked two women over a period of eight years.

The 37-year-old told one victim “you’ll live” after assaulting her in the back of a car in 2015.

She waited five years before telling police out of fears no one would believe her.

Eight years later he attacked another woman while she slept in a friend's bed.

One of Ashton’s victims told of how she will “never be free” from the consequences of his brutal attack.

Writing in an impact statement, she said: "Because of what he chose to do to me, I have feared men ever since - and always will.

"The feelings I hold for him are disgust and hatred. I think he is a vile human being."

His second victim, who now suffers panic attacks, told of the "far-reaching and devastating impact"

Sentencing, Judge Mathew Turner said: "You used your physical strength to do what you wanted, with no empathy or compassion for your victims.

"You are manipulative and focused on yourself and your own sexual satisfaction."

In 2015, Ashton was given a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to spree of armed robberies.

Detectives said at the time: “The amount of evidence against Ashton gave him no other option but to plead guilty."

Ashton’s footballing career began in 2005 at London club Charlton Atheltic before signing for Fulham two years later.

He then had short stints at Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon before retiring in 2014.