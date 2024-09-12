Former Premier League footballer on trial accused of smuggling two tons of cocaine

Ronnie Stam is also being investigated for alleged money laundering. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A former Premier League footballer has gone on trial after being accused of smuggling two tons of cocaine, according to reports.

Ronnie Stam, who played for Wigan Athletic between 2010-2013, is also being investigated for alleged money laundering.

The 40-year-old was referred to by a prosecutor as a “major player in the drugs world”, a court heard.

The former star was arrested in June on suspicion of drug offences in 2021 and 2022 along with his parents, brother and girlfriend and has been on remand since then.

Ronnie Stam played for Wigan Athletic between 2010-2013. Picture: Alamy

Stam is set to appear before a judge on November 28 after a court in Breda heard on Thursday he was involved in trafficking 2,217 kilos of cocaine. Stam wasn't in court to hear the accusations against him.

A prosecutor told the hearing: “This case concerns hundreds of kilos of cocaine each time.I contend that Stam was a major player in the drugs world.”

In June police raided six homes and a camper van as part of the investigation and reportedly found £85,000 in cash.

The 40-year-old was referred to by a prosecutor as a 'major player in the drugs world'. Picture: Alamy

Officers seized the money along with three properties, a yacht, three cars, six luxury watches and jewellery.

Stam is the only family member who remains in custody, with his lawyer asking for him to be provisionally released.

The judge refused, with there being concerns that Stam could flee to Dubai to join his brother.