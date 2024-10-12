Former Scottish First Minister and 'political titan' Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Alex Salmond has passed away aged 69. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland, has died aged 69.

Salmond, who served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, was a prominent figure in the movement for Scottish independence.

The stalwart Scottish nationalist had been giving a speech in North Macedonia this morning when he collapsed, it is understood.

Salmond is credited with bringing the fight for Scottish independence to the mainstream of British politics, with the SNP describing him as a "titan" of their movement.

He led the "Yes Scotland" campaign which led to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Alex Salmond has passed away aged 69. Picture: Alamy

He resigned as a result of the nation's decision to reject independence.

He later formed the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

Salmond had a very public fallout with his friend and successor Nicola Sturgeon, over her government’s mishandling of sexual harassment claims against him.

He was acquitted of serious sexual assault charges in 2020.

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died, aged 69

Born in Linlithgow in 1954, Alexander Elliot Anderson Salmond was educated at Linlithgow Academy and St Andrew's University, where he first joined the SNP.

Graduating with a degree in economics and history, he worked as an economist for both the Government Economic Service and the Royal Bank of Scotland before being elected as an MP for the Banff and Buchan constituency in 1987.

His election at Westminster followed a turbulent period for the SNP, which saw its number of seats fall from 11 to two in the 1979 general election.

He characterised his early time at Westminster as "a one-man campaign of parliamentary disruption" - best illustrated when he was ejected from the chamber during the 1988 budget.

As a young and brash newcomer, Mr Salmond played a role in the breakaway faction of the party known as the "79 Group" which sought to take a more left-wing stance.

His brief expulsion as a result did not hinder his advancement within the party in the long term, with his election to leader coming in 1990.

With the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, he went on to serve as leader of the opposition at Holyrood, while retaining his seat at Westminster.

The British Foreign Office confirmed they were assisting Salmond's family following his death.

"We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in North Macedonia and are in touch with the local authorities," a spokesperson said.

Alex Salmond addresses the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference at Glasgow Science Centre. Picture: Alamy

Salmond's once friend turned bitter rival Nicola Sturgeon has since broken her silence following his death.

Her statement read: "I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond’s death.

"Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

"However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

"Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland's fourth first minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence. He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends."

Alex Salmond Reveals The White Paper For An Independent Scotland. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led tributes to the icon of Scottish politics.

The Prime Minister said: "For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

"As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland's heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

"My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was "a central figure in politics for over three decades".

In a statement, Mr Sarwar said: "The sad news of Alex Salmond's passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

"Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated."

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics.

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."

Douglas Ross, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, wrote on X: "Alex Salmond made a huge impact in the North East and across the whole country.

"While we had opposing political views, he was a towering figure in Scottish politics which he dominated for many years.

"My thoughts are with Moira and his family and friends at this difficult time."

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat took to X to pay tribute to the former First Minister.

He wrote: "Alex Salmond was a towering figure who shaped our politics for a generation. He will not be forgotten.

"My condolences to his family and friends."

Former Scottish MP Joanna Cherry said: "I am devastated to hear that Alex Salmond has died. He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest First Minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics.

"Sadly, he was ill used by some of his former comrades, and I am sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication. I shall remember him as an inspiration and a loyal friend. My heartfelt condolences go to Moira, his family, and all who loved him."