Breaking News

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launches new pro-independence party

26 March 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 14:33

Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party will be called the Alba Party
Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party will be called the Alba Party. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond has launched a new pro-independence party to contest in May's parliamentary elections.

The Alba Party will be a list party under Mr Salmond's leadership, the former SNP chief said.

He added: "Over the next six weeks we will promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.

"We expect to field a minimum of four candidates in each regional list and we're hoping to elect Alba MSPs from every area of Scotland."

Mr Salmond said the aim of the party was to work towards a "successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country".

He added that the last Holyrood elections had one million "totally wasted independence" votes on the regional list, but the number could reach 90 with the Alba Party.

"Today, Alba is hoisting a flag in the wind, planting our Saltire on a hill," he said.

"In the next few weeks, we'll see how many will rally to our standard."

A statement from Alba Party founder, Laurie Flynn, said: "Following extensive consultation with good and trusted friends, I registered the Alba Party with the Electoral Commission in January this year.

"A retired television producer with two lovely grown up children and two grand-children, I have as an adult always longed to breathe the air of a free and tolerant, democratic and independent Scotland which celebrates human diversity.

"It’s also clear to me that we’re very nearly there. In the Scotland that is busy being born, real equality and real opportunity will be available for all.

"And the driving purpose of the state will be good governance, a renewed and redoubled Scottish enlightenment and a definitive end to colonial attitudes to the rest of the world, and the unnecessary wars that have always gone with them.

"The sole purpose of Alba is to strengthen and deepen the movement for independence through an unstinting generosity of spirit, active and lawful campaigning and the extension of our just and democratic institutions so that they are fit for the 21st century and beyond… As the poet Kathleen Jamie beautifully puts it, I am one of those: 'Small folk playing our part. Come all ye, the country says. You win me who take me most to heart.'

"I am delighted to hand over the reins to the former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. He is the right person to help deliver a supermajority for independence. Yours for Alba, Laurie Flynn."

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Verphy Kudi stood in the dock at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning

Teenager admits causing 'distressing' death of her 20-month-old daughter
School pupils

Uptick in Covid infection rates among secondary school children, ONS data shows
Egypt Suez Canal

Maritime traffic jam grows with more than 200 ships outside Suez Canal
People wearing face masks in Trafalgar Square, London.

UK Covid R number rises slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9

Severe Weather South

At least five dead after tornadoes rip across US Deep South

Egypt, Tahta: People gather to inspect damaged train cars after two passenger trains collided

Egypt train crash kills at least 32

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London