Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

Former teacher of Cheveley has been charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A former choirmaster and teacher has been charged over alleged child sex offences that took place over more than 40 years and involved 19 victims.

David Pickthall, of Cheveley Park, Cheveley, Suffolk, has been charged with 37 counts.

These include 24 counts of indecent assault; 10 counts of observing a person doing a private act; and 3 counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The alleged offences took place between 1980 and 2021 in Brentwood and the Havering area.

The 65 year-old was working as a choirmaster in the borough of Havering and a teacher in Brentwood during some of this time period.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 8 October.

Police have asked that anyone with information relating to this investigation, should contact Essex Police quoting crime reference number 42/238353/21.

