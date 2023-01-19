Former Tottenham and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes dies after Miami boat crash

19 January 2023, 15:55

Charlotte FC confirmed his death on Thursday
Charlotte FC confirmed his death on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth footballer Anton Walkes has died in a boat crash at the age of 25.

Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, who Walkes represented in 2022, confirmed his death on Thursday following a crash in South Florida.

"Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes," Charlotte owner David Tepper said.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.

"He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heart-breaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning."

Walkes, who was originally from London, made his way through the Spurs academy before making his debut in a Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham in 2016.

This was his first and last appearance at Spurs, making the switch to Portsmouth in 2018.

Walkes' former club Portsmouth tweeted: "Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."

Spurs added: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Charlotte FC signed Walkes ahead of the 2022 season and he played 24 times to help them finish ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting director Zoran Krneta added: "We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

"Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

"The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable."

An MLS statement read: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC.

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."

Keir Starmer's remarks come after the shocking case of David Carrick, who recently admitted to 49 sex offences

Keir Starmer says Met 'needs to be turned inside out' in the wake of serial rapist David Carrick
Ms Sunak has defended levelling up spending

Sunak wishes he could spend levelling up cash everywhere as he hands £19m to his own constituency
A big change is coming to Sainsbury's

Big change coming to Sainsbury's as key service to disappear from 237 supermarkets

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to the “fat boy in Dickens”, claiming he only wants to "make us think about nuclear weapons being used" insisting the Russian leader would never deliver on his threat.

Boris Johnson says Putin is like the 'fat boy in Dickens' and his nuclear threats are 'nonsense'
Rufus McLean

Scottish rugby star's campaign of domestic abuse laid bare, after he left girlfriend with split lip and black eye
Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates UK: When are they striking and will schools close?

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".

Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister
Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strikes 2023: When is the next strike date?

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

