Breaking News

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

Bannon handed himself over to the FBI. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon has surrendered to the FBI after being indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

It comes after the 67-year-old refused to appear for a congressional deposition and refused to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena as part of an inquiry into the US Capitol riot from the beginning of the year.

Bannon was taken into custody on Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

Mr Bannon previously refused to provide information on the grounds that his communications were protected by a legal doctrine of executive privilege.

The indictment against the former White House chief strategist comes after a slew of Trump administration officials defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry.

A second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, also defied his subpoena from the committee on Friday, with Mr Trump having escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and evidence about the insurrection.

This story is being updated