Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

15 November 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 15:36

Bannon handed himself over to the FBI
Bannon handed himself over to the FBI.

By Emma Soteriou

Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon has surrendered to the FBI after being indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

It comes after the 67-year-old refused to appear for a congressional deposition and refused to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena as part of an inquiry into the US Capitol riot from the beginning of the year.

Bannon was taken into custody on Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

Mr Bannon previously refused to provide information on the grounds that his communications were protected by a legal doctrine of executive privilege.

The indictment against the former White House chief strategist comes after a slew of Trump administration officials defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry.

A second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, also defied his subpoena from the committee on Friday, with Mr Trump having escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and evidence about the insurrection.

This story is being updated

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster

The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

12 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Boris Johnson praised the driver following the explosion.

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms

Sir Keir condemned the actions of eco protesters

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics

Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago

Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief
COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal
Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people
There is still a significant police presence

Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa
Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre
The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds
The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months

