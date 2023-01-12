Former Zambian international footballer mauled to death in his back garden by three pet dogs

Philemon Mulala has reportedly died in South Africa after being mauled to death by his three dogs. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

A former Zambian international footballer has been mauled to death by his three pet dogs, with his wife discovering the sport star's body at the couple's family home.

Philemon Mulala, 60, was found dead in Lichtenburg, South Africa, on January 7.

The player helped his country win the 1984 East and Central African Championship, making six international appearances for his country, and playing for Copper Bullets, Mufulira Wanderers and Cape Town Spurs during his career.

It's believed the fatal injuries were sustained when his three pet dogs turned on ex-footballer, however, the exact series of events surrounding his death remain unclear.

The three dogs involved in the attack were removed from the property shortly after by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Clarifying details surrounding the incident, Police spokesperson Sam Tsulanyane said: "She did not bother to go and check what was wrong [when the dogs were barking] as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently barked at pedestrians and vehicles passing by."

The body of 60-year-old Mulala Mauled was found by his wife at the player's home. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"After the electricity was restored [after loadshedding], she went inside looking for her husband, but could not find him.

"Upon continuing with her search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden."

He added: "Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) were called and the man was certified dead at the scene. The SPCA were also called and the three dogs were removed from the premises."

The Zambian FA were quick to pay tribute to the footballing star following the news, reflecting on his contributions to the national side that helped earn the country their first piece of silverware.

“The Football Association of Zambia joins the rest of the football family in mourning former Mufulira Wanderers and Zambia National Team star Philemon Mulala," they wrote.

"The former KK11 star died in South Africa after reportedly being attacked by his own dogs.”

An inquest has now been opened.