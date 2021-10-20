Four arrested in connection with explosion at Lancashire home that killed toddler

20 October 2021, 07:34

The blast in May 2021 killed 2-year-old George Hinds
The blast in May 2021 killed two-year-old George Arthur Hinds. Picture: Alamy/Lancashire Police

By Daisy Stephens

Four people have been arrested in connection with an explosion at a house in Heysham, Lancashire, in which a young child died.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mallowdale Avenue in the early hours of May 16, and found two houses had collapsed with a third seriously damaged.

Two-year-old George Arthur Hinds died as a result of the blast, while his parents and another man and woman required hospital treatment, Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement.

The force said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a gas pipe which had been cut inside 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

Read more: 'Beautiful little angel': Family pay tribute to 2-year-old who died in suspected gas blast

Read more: Well-wishers donate food and clothes for families and raise £40k after Lancashire 'gas' blast

A 44-year-old man and 51-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and abstracting electricity, while a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Both have been released under investigation.

With investigations continuing, police are also still hoping to speak to anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale Avenue in the days prior to the explosion.

Detective Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Constabulary's Force Major Investigation Team, said: "These arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, however our enquiries are still ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that they think could assist with our investigation to please get in touch with us, specifically anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale in the days prior to the explosion.

Read more: George Hinds: Hundreds join convoy tribute to toddler killed in Heysham gas blast

"George's parents have been devastated by his death and the community of Heysham have been significantly affected by the incident. I would like to thank the community for their help throughout this investigation as well as those that have already come forward with information.

"Our focus remains on getting justice for George's family and loved ones, as well as those others affected by this incident. We will be pursuing all lines of enquiry to ensure we get the right outcome for those affected."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0180 of May 16. They can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Three people were stabbed on a night bus outside of Mile End station

Triple stabbing on London night bus leaves man in critical condition

The Government is aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

Net zero strategy could lead to more tax, Treasury warns

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to announce the change next week

Facebook set to get new name in major rebrand

Exclusive
British Transport Police has told LBC they are taking legal action after one of their officers who sexually assaulted a woman was not sacked by a misconduct panel.

BTP fights decision to let cop who harassed lone jogger keep his job

Breaking
Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is “not going to happen”

The Government has been urged to enforce Plan B ahead of winter.

Government must enforce Covid 'Plan B' to avoid winter crisis, says NHS chief

The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Terrorists who plan mass killings to face tougher sentences under new guidance

Sadiq Khan was one of the first leaders in the world to declare a climate emergency

Climate change: Sadiq Khan to be named new chair of C40 cities at COP26

A warning of thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office

UK weather: 8-hour thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and lightning to batter country

Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport: Terminal 2 reopens after evacuation over 'suspicious package'

Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'
The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA
The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says
Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'
Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds
Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change
Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans
The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school
The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police