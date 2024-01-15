Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during London protests over the weekend

15 January 2024, 17:41 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 17:49

Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend.
Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after protests held over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two men, aged 58 and 34, and one woman, 36, were arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation during a pro-Palestine protest on Saturday. They were arrested at around 4pm at Victoria Embankment.

A fourth man, 49, who had been taking part in a protest against the counter-terrorism arrests outside a west London police station, was also arrested at around 3pm on Sunday.

Demonstrators had been taking part in a rally in support of Israel on Sunday.

Police searched the addresses of those who were arrested.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: “The vast majority of people attending protests are doing so peacefully.

“There are consequences for those who are not and where officers see people supporting proscribed organisations we will take action, as we did this weekend.”

A Met spokesman said on Monday: "All four people have been bailed to return to a west London police station in late March," said a Met Police spokesperson on Monday.

"Police have completed searches of four addresses in south-east Kent, South Yorkshire, west London and south London."

It comes after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly declared that Hizb ut-Tahrir, one of the organisers of the pro-Palestine protests, are a terrorist group on Monday.

Read more: MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

Read more: One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv

Arrests were made at the pro-Palestine protest and rally in support of Israel.
Arrests were made at the pro-Palestine protest and rally in support of Israel. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary has laid a draft order before Parliament to designate the Islamic political party as terrorists.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been among the organisers of the huge pro-Palestine protests that have taken place in central London on many Saturdays since the war between Israel and Hamas began. It is not one of the major coalition of groups that have organised protests backing Palestine.

If the MPs' vote passes on Friday it will be a criminal offence to belong to, invite support for and publicly display material in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group. Some offences could be punishable by 14 years in prison.

The UK threat level currently remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

The arrests come after thousands of people participated in a pro-Palestine march in London over the weekend, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was held as part of a global day of action which saw 30 countries participate.

More than 1,700 police officers were on duty throughout the demonstration.

It was the seventh pro-Palestinian march held in London following attacks from Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.

The protest began in the Bank area of central London and ended in Parliament Square in Westminster.

The protest was followed by a rally in support of Israel in Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Houthi rebels

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years

Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening to children all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s grip on Republican politics put to the test in Iowa’s caucuses

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas releases new video with Israeli hostage claiming two other captives 'have been killed in IDF strikes'

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear

'I’m just not made for prison': Jailed student Katie Allan's tragic last letter to parents before taking her own life

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death

'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits US-owned ship south of Yemen days after British and American airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media
Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'
Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'
The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The aftermath of the attack on Monday

One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv
Commuters and passengers at Waterloo during Aslef strikes in December

Fresh series of strikes announced by train drivers' union - see full list of dates

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit