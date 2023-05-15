Four arrested as part of murder investigation after British serviceman on military drill in Sweden found dead

It comes just days after a massive military drill in Sweden, involving British forces. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

Four people have been arrested after a British serviceman on a military drill in Sweden was found dead.

Swedish police have launched a murder investigation after the 25-year-old soldier was found after a night out in Stockholm.

He had been onboard HMS Albion for a defence exercise in Sweden between April 17 and May 11.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: "We are aware of an incident in Stockholm and we are assisting local authorities in their investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

The serviceman, 25, was on board HMS Albion as part of a military drill in the country. Picture: Shutterstock

It is believed the serviceman had been on a night out in Solna, near Stockholm's city centre, according to Swedish publication Expressen.

One British man and three Swedish nationals have reportedly been arrested.

Read More: Turkish President Erdogan faces second round of voting after tight contest for presidency

Read More: Putin loses two of Russia's top commanders killed by Ukrainian troops in battle for Bakhmut

The serviceman's death comes just days after the Aurora 23 training exercise in the country ended.

The purpose of the exercise was to improve the ability to deal with the country being attacked, with Swedish armed forces saying it was the largest national exercise in three decades.

The British army and the RAF also joined in the drills, consisting of 26,000 people from a variety of different armed forces and countries.