Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man fatally stabbed in Hull city centre

Princes Dock Street, Hull. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Hull.

Humberside police found the injured victim after being called to reports of an altercation on Princes Dock Street at around 11.20pm on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries shortly afterwards, officers said.

The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers from the force.

Those arrested remain in custody, and cordons are in place around Princes Dock Street and Queen's Gardens.

Senior investigating officer Doug Blackwood said officers were working through CCTV footage, and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

People in the area were warned to expect an increased number of officers in the area throughout the day and night.

"I would encourage anyone in the area with concerns or information to speak to them," Mr Blackwood said.

"If you have any information that may assist with our inquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with us."