Four arrests in hate crime probe into online racist abuse of England players

15 July 2021, 10:36 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 10:39

The team's efforts and attitude have been hailed nationally but marred by racist abuse and loutish scenes
The team's efforts and attitude have been hailed nationally but marred by racist abuse and loutish scenes. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police investigating the online racist abuse of several black England players after the Euro 2020 final have made four arrests.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the arrests had been made as part of a hate crime investigation led by the UK Football Policing Unit.

The arrests come after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final, giving Italy the win.

The NPCC said they were working to identify individuals involved in a "significant number" of reports of racist abuse targeting members of the England squad.

The NPCC said dozens of applications had been submitted to social media companies and four people have been arrested by local police forces.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, said: "The racial abuse aimed at our own players following Sunday night's game is utterly vile and has quite rightly shocked and appalled people across the country.

"Our England team have been true role models during the tournament, conducting themselves with professionalism and dignity.

"I'm disgusted there are individuals out there who think it's acceptable to direct such abhorrent abuse at them, or at anybody else. 

"The UKFPU investigation is well underway and work continues to identify those responsible. We are working very closely with social media platforms, who are providing data we need to progress enquiries.

"If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions.

Reports are being sent in to local forces and by charities, football clubs and other partner organisations.

Social media firms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are also helping the investigations.

The NPCC said the investigation follows a night of widespread crime and disorder after Sunday's match.

As of 13 July, 897 football-related incidents and 264 arrests had been recorded across the country in the 24-hour period surrounding the final.

People can report incidents to their local force by calling 101 or visiting their online reporting portal.

You can also report to True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk.

Discrimination in football can be reported via Kick it Out at https://www.kickitout.org

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is set to experience a week-long heatwave with temperatures topping 30C according to the weather forecast from the Met Office.

UK weather: Brits to bask in 30C temperatures as heatwave returns
New government guidance on masks, table service and Covid passports means life could look quite similar after 'Freedom Day'.

No10 tells shoppers to wear masks and bars to keep table service after 19 July
Protesters at the site this morning

Protesters blockade 'only factory in the UK that produces burgers for McDonald's'
Footage on social media of the swollen river Ahr

Germany flooding leaves at least six dead and people stranded on rooftops
The report wants Brits to have less meat, salt and sugar and more veg

National Food Strategy calls for salt and sugar tax and veg on prescription
Respiratory viruses could result in the NHS being under added pressure this winter.

NHS warned to prepare for winter as report claims up to 60,000 could risk dying from flu

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid testing bureaucracy 'making our lives hell', GP reveals

'Total discrimination': Private GP reveals how Govt bureaucracy hinders Covid testing
Nick Ferrari questioned the minister over the proposed sugar tax

'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'
The former footballer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'
'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London