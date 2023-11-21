Breaking News

Four bodies recovered from car after search for missing boys in Wales as police say deaths 'tragic accident'

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys. Picture: North Wales Police

By Kit Heren

Four bodies have been recovered from a car in the search for the teenage boys who went missing in North Wales, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris went missing on Sunday.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: "At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

"This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect."

Police said that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances in which the car would have left the road.

The four teenagers, who are sixth form students, were last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta car on Sunday morning.

A police cordon had been set up near the village of Garreg after police confirmed they had found the car.

Garreg is about three miles from Penrhyndeudraeth, near Porthmadog, on the A4085.

More follows.