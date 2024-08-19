One dead and six missing as British-flagged yacht sinks after being 'hit by tornado' in Italy

A sailboat believed to be carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather. Picture: Social media/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia/Vigili del Fuoco

By Emma Soteriou

One person has died and six are missing after a yacht believed to be carrying mostly Brits was hit by a tornado and sunk off the coast in Italy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 160ft yacht was flooded with water off the coast of Sicily after a tornado hit near Palermo at around 5am.

Four Brits are understood to be among the seven missing from the yacht.

There were also citizens from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and two dual British and French nationals on board, local media reported.

So far, 15 people have been rescued by coast guards on patrol boats and firefighters, including a one-year-old baby.

Read more: Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

Read more: Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities

#Palermo, naufragio imbarcazione davanti alla costa di Porticello, 15 persone salvate, 7 segnalate come disperse: dall’alba #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle ricerche. Relitto individuato a 50 metri di profondità, in arrivo sommozzatori speleo [#19agosto 10:00] pic.twitter.com/IJGP2aRRWB — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 19, 2024

The child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Palermo and arrived there with its mother.

Both of them are said to be ok, with the mother only sustaining minor injuries and the baby having tests as a precaution.

Expert divers have already located the hull around half a mile from the coast, it is understood.

The group are said to have been tourists on holiday, with the boat - named Bajesian - sailing under a British flag.

It had been moored in the port at Porticello and set sail on Sunday evening, the ANSA news agency said.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat. Picture: Facebook/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia

A man told the agency: "That boat was all lit up.

"At around 4.30 in the morning it was gone.

"A beautiful boat where there had been a party. A normal holiday spent happily at sea turned into a tragedy.

"The boat was not far from the port. It took very little to raise the anchor and head for the port.

"Evidently they were surprised by the storm that suddenly hit and they were unable to avoid sinking."

The vessel is able to accommodate 12 passengers and 10 crew members.

The cook is the only crew member missing.

Filippo Tripoli, the mayor of Bagheria in Sicily, said: "This morning, off the coast of Santa Flavia, a foreign boat sunk due to bad weather, 15 people recovered and seven missing.

"Already all the police forces and emergency services are operational and our Red Cross volunteers are present."

CCTV from Monday morning showed the fierce storm, including water spouts, that battered the area.

Umbrellas, plant pots, tables and chairs were sent flying in the strong winds.

The owners of local restaurant Baia Santa Nicolicchia said: "We have no memory of anything like this in our area."