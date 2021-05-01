Four children taken to hospital after eating ‘cannabis-infused’ sweets

Four children have been taken to hospital after eating the sweets
Four children have been taken to hospital after eating the sweets. Picture: PA

Four children have been taken to hospital after eating jelly sweets which are believed to have contained cannabis.

A 12-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a boy aged 13 suffered "a violent reaction from eating jelly sweets that they believed contained cannabis", Surrey Police said.

A fourth 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his family as a precaution because he is also believed to have eaten the sweets.

Police said they were called by the South East Coast Ambulance service to the parade of shops on Pound Lane, Epsom, where three children were vomiting uncontrollably and falling in and out of consciousness.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance, and all four children will remain in hospital overnight for observation.

There is a suggestion that the sweets may have been supplied to the children at the nearby Court Recreation Ground.

Police do not have a clear description of the sweets involved, although a similar report from Friday night involved "jelly apple rings" which appear as green jelly circles.

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks, of Surrey Police, said: "We are, of course, trying to understand what these sweets are, where they came from and what they contain.

"However, our immediate priority is to warn parents; and to tell children in the area not to be tempted to try them as they are obviously causing substantial harm.

"These types of products, which may be marketed as 'cannabis infused' or 'CBD infused' are illegal, and therefore unregulated, in the UK.

"They can appear to be commercial products with professional packaging, but this should not be taken as a sign that they are safe or legal."

