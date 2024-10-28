Four cult members jailed after storming courthouse with handcuffs in plot to abduct a coroner

Four cult members jailed conspiracy to kidnap after storming a courthouse and plotting to abduct a coroner. Picture: Alamy / CPS

By Danielle de Wolfe

Four cult members who plotted to abduct a coroner by storming a courthouse armed with handcuffs have been jailed.

Mark Christopher, 59 and Matthew Martin, 47, both from east London, alongside married couple Shiza Harper, 45, and Sean Harper, 38, both from South Benfleet, were charged with conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, the "anti-establishment cult" is said to have been headed up by "ringleader" Mark Christopher.

Together, the group planned to kidnap senior coroner Lincoln Brookes after believing they could overrule the UK judicial system.

The coroner described how he had received a series of "very bizarre" letters in 2022 from the group, followed by emails asserting that "corporal punishment may be administered".

Footage shows moment 'cult' try to kidnap coroner

The court heard how the quartet - who are all members of an anti-establishment group called the Federal Postal Court, which has ties to the Sovereign Citizen and Freemen on the Land movements - eventually stormed into Essex Coroner’s Court armed with handcuffs and with the full intention of kidnapping senior coroner Lincoln Brookes.

Appearing in court, Mark Christopher was described by the judge as having "recruited co-defendants" to form part of the cult.

Cult member Sean Harper was described as a “highly suggestible individual,” who was “vulnerable to being influenced by charismatic others” according to the judge.

His parter, Shiza Harper, remained “strong in your belief you committed no offence” despite being confronted with the realities and seriousness of her offences.

During sentencing, the judge described how Christopher remained “completely justified your offending,” adding that there was a very real "likelihood of you committing further offences".

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson from Essex Police said: "The ideologies of this group were concerning and they genuinely believed that they had the power to construct their own legal system, threaten others and were above English law."

Christopher, who was also found guilty of sending threatening letters to the coroner, with intent to cause distress or anxiety, was sentenced to seven years for the conspiracy to kidnap and 18 months for malicious intent.

The other three cult members were each sentenced to 30 months each behind bars for conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

Sean Harper and his wife Shiza Harper outside Chelmsford Crown Court where they are on trial alongside Mark Christopher and Matthew Martin, charged with conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The sentences of all four individuals will run concurrently.

The four defendants had all previously denied the charges against them.

Martin was found not guilty of a separate charge of assault against a security guard and criminal damage.