Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

13 May 2025, 20:50

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -
Sean Diddy Combs is accused of rape and abuse by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

“Four-day freak-offs” became a “job” to Diddy's ex-girlfriend, she has testified at the rapper's sex trafficking trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend has claimed he forced her into four-day long “freak off” orgies that became a full-time job.

The former partner of the disgraced music mogul, Cassie Ventura, shared the information while in the witness box for the second day of Combs’ sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court.

Ventura, 38, was in a decade-long relationship with Combs, 55, from around 2008.

She revealed that after being forced to take part in drug-fuelled sex sessions with male escorts, she would need to recover from drug use, dehydration and sleep deprivation.

Sean Diddy Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court on Monday (Elizabeth Williams via AP). Picture: Alamy

Ventura's testimony is believed to be likely to play a central role in the proceedings.

“Staying out for days on end, taking drugs and drinking, having sex with a stranger… They would be 36, 48, 72 hours, the longest one was four days,” she said.

“The freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again.”

The sex sessions took priority over her music career and Combs “decided I could not release another album”, she said.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Picture: Alamy

Ventura also shared that Combs' insisted on use of baby oil at the freak offs and wanted it to "be glistening, so we applied it every five minutes".

The rapper "choreographed" the encounters, she added, and said on one occasion there was a pool "filled" with baby oil. Combs told her to get in, she said, and "if Sean wanted it to happen, that was what was going to happen".

Ventura also testified that the hip-hop mogul expected her to take part in freak offs even when she was on her period, and describes one occasion when both he and a male escort urinated on her.

She added this was "disgusting" and she felt "humiliated".

When Combs was charged in September 2024, the government's indictment said about 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant had been seized from the rapper's homes in Miami and Los Angeles when raided.

Cassie Ventura (singer) at red carpet arrivals for film 'Killing Them Softly' 65th Cannes Film Festival 2012 Palais des Festival, Cannes, France Tue 22 May 2012
Cassie Ventura dated Combs for ten years. Picture: Alamy

Ventura alleged the music producer would physically abuse her, telling the court: “I’d get knots in my forehead. Busted lips, swollen lip, swollen eyes… Bruises all over my body.”

Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex-trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson, right, gestures to Combs, far left, while giving her opening statement the first day of trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson, right, gestures to Combs, far left, while giving her opening statement the first day of trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP). Picture: Alamy

Ventura also added that Combs “very involved in” her appearance, at one point telling her she “looked too Mexican” and that she “had to look a certain way during freak-offs”.

The former girlfriend of Combs added: “Definitely my self-worth took a hit during the entirety of the relationship.”

Ventura also testified: “Control was everything from the way I looked to what I was working on that day, who I was speaking to. Control was an all around thing to a certain point.”

She added that Combs would occasionally “punish” her by taking away her car and jewellery and kicking her out of her house.

Combs
Combs is also accused of bribing a security guard to cover up his abuse. Picture: Alamy

Ventura has joined two other witnesses who have been called to give evidence, including a former hotel security guard and a male escort.

Security guard Israel Florez worked at a hotel where Combs was filmed on CCTV seemingly attacking Ventura.

After the video of Combs assaulting Cassie in the hotel aired on CNN last year, Combs apologised and said he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

A person wearing a "Free Puff" sweatshirt arrives for the start of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial
A person wearing a "Free Puff" sweatshirt arrives for the start of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial. Picture: Getty

Florez told the court he identified Combs after responding to a call of a woman in distress on the sixth floor of the hotel.

Florez told the court that Combs had "a blank stare, like a devilish stare, just looking at me", and told Ventura she was not allowed to leave despite her pleading.

Combs allegedly offered Florez money and said "don't tell nobody".

During the trial, federal prosecutor Emily Johnson told the jury that Combs had “an inner circle of bodyguards and high-ranking employees who helped him commit crimes and cover them up”.

Those crimes, she said, included kidnapping, arson, drugs, sex crimes, bribery and obstruction.

The trial is taking place at Daniel Patrick Moynahan Courthouse in New York.
The trial is taking place at Daniel Patrick Moynahan Courthouse in New York. Picture: Alamy

Combs' trial began on 1 May 2025. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In October 2024, it was reported that a team of lawyers will be filing as many as 120 more lawsuits, covering assaults that took place during the 2000s and 2010s.

Plaintiffs, 25 of whom are minors, are both male and female. Half of the alleged victims say they reported the assault to police, to a doctor, or to the FBI. Some claim to have been drugged or offered hush money.

Additional potential defendants other than Combs are also to be named in the lawsuits.

Royals

