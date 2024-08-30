Exclusive

Jacqui Smith dismisses compulsory four-day working week claims, insisting Labour's plans 'won't apply to everybody'

Jacqui Smith dismisses compulsory four-day working week claims, claiming 'it won't apply to everybody'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Baroness Jacqui Smith has defended Labour's backing of a four-day working week but dismissed reports it would be made compulsory, telling LBC the option to work compressed hours "won't apply to everybody".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Minister of State for Skills defended the proposals backed by Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the measures would allow employees "more flexibility" and parents to pay for "less childcare” .

Asked by Nick how such rules would apply to a range of professions including teachers, the Labour peer insisted the measures would need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Explaining that “flexible working is actually good for productivity,” Baroness Smith said the proposals help to "get more people back into the workplace”.

Under the proposals, workers would be allowed to request a four-day week from their employer in a bid to promote flexible working.

The rules would see employees required to work their full allotted hours in order to receive full pay, with contracted hours over four days rather than five.

Skills minister joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Baroness Smith said Labour would hope to implement “the kind of flexible working that involves compressed hours”.

She added the measures would form an "enormous part" of Labour's "growth mission”, explaining many parents would "need less childcare" as a result" and allow people to "spend more time with your family”.

She told LBC: "We think that flexible working is actually good for productivity. The four-day week that I know is on the front of quite a lot of newspapers today, what we're actually talking about there is the type of flexible working that enables you to use compressed hours.

Read more: Two missed chances to help tragic Inga: Twin sister of woman who died in crowded A&E hits out over hospital failings

Read more: Keir Starmer removes 'unsettling' portrait of Margaret Thatcher from Downing Street, sparking claims of 'pettiness'

"So perhaps instead of working eight hours a day for five days, you work 10 hours a day for four days.

"You're still doing the same amount of work, but perhaps you're doing it in a way that enables you, for example, to need less childcare, to spend more time with your family, to do other things, that encourages more people into the workplace."

Nick Ferrari questions Baroness Smith on Labour's childcare expansion plans

A four-day working week is currently used by some employers, with the new proposals meaning firms would now be required to respond to such requests in a "timely manner".

However, the Conservatives warned that the approach would likely undercut Labour’s promise to prioritise economic growth.

It comes as the Labour peer spoke with Nick on the government's new extended childcare measures.

Ministers say funding 15 hours a week of free childcare won't be "plain sailing", with the new rules applying to children aged 9 months and above.

From Monday, eligible parents can access the 15 free hours, with Baroness Smith highlighting the need to find 85,000 more places and 40,000 more people to work in the sector.