Four-fold increase in the number of child sexual abuse images discovered online

10 March 2025, 11:36

Online Safety Day is today, Monday 10th March from 7am to midnight on LBC, available across the UK on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device; on DAB digital radio and TV, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

LBC can reveal there's been a four-fold increase in the number of child sexual abuse images discovered online
LBC can reveal there's been a four-fold increase in the number of child sexual abuse images discovered online. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Chambers

LBC can reveal there's been a four-fold increase in the number of child sexual abuse images discovered online over the last twelve months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The majority of these images are surfacing on the clear web, and, in many cases, AI is being used to manipulate images of previous abuse victims. 

Speaking exclusively with the Internet Watch Foundation for LBC’s Online Safety Day, we have found:

  • Cases of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) have gone up 400%
  • Last year saw more CSAM cases than ever before
  • Majority of harmful images are on the clear web
  • Big increase in the number of cases of AI-powered nudification tools which allow offenders to alter images of clothed children

Read more: Smoking-style warnings on social media backed by seven out of ten adults, LBC poll finds

Read more: LBC Investigates: What a 13-Year-Old Girl Sees on TikTok

Read more: Online Safety Act - everything you need to know

Read more: Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Interim CEO of the IWF, Derek Ray-Hill, told LBC: “It would be no exaggeration to say that child sexual abuse material is proliferating at an almost uncontrollable rate online, particularly with the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability for people to access it relatively cheaply.”

 The Internet Watch Foundation is one of only a handful of organisations around the world with the power to proactively search for harmful material, but the challenge is enormous.

 “We don't know the full quantum of child sexual abuse material that's out there in the online universe. No one does. We only know what we encounter, what we identify and what we remove. What we do know is that in the last year we have seen a fourfold increase of images that involve the use of AI technology. So, we see both trends growing at an alarming rate.”

 Through AI manipulation, offenders are being found to use pictures of previous victims of child sexual abuse to create new scenarios, new abuse images, and in some cases create tailored abuse images to feed whatever the desires of the person buying them wants. Last year, Hugh Nelson, 27, from Bolton, was jailed for 18 years for doing exactly that.

Ofcom Chief Dame Melanie Dawes speaks to Nick Ferrari on Online Safety Day

 Derek Ray-Hill added: “The really horrific nature of this crime is that you can be a victim, your perpetrator can be identified, found and punished, serve their punishment, and you can still be being re-victimised years later online as a result of those original images and online content of your abuse being shared with perpetrators around the world.

 Now that you have artificial intelligence, you have the ability to recreate artificial images based on that original abuse and we are talking about a very sick community of people that exist in the dark shadows of the online universe and are a form of collector. So, the second you recreate an image of someone who is a historic victim, you give them another sick collector's item.”

Hannah Swirsky is Head of Policy at the Internet Watch Foundation, she told LBC: “Over the last two years, our analysts have seen a real development in AI generated child sexual abuse material. So, we've now got to the point where it's very difficult to distinguish whether an image is of a photograph or whether it's AI generated.

 “It's also really important to note that it's actually now becoming a lot more visible on the clear web, so this isn't just on the darkest corners of the of the Internet. On the dark web, we're also seeing these images being shared on the clear web as well.

 “You see a whole range of different types of AI generated child sexual abuse. Sometimes it's famous children, for example, that then their  faces are being used and turned into child sexual abuse images, or nudifying tools to nudify an image of a child to then turn it into an abusive and illegal image. Also, images of known victims or survivors. The offenders are using those images and using AI to create new images or new scenarios of those victims and survivors.

Bereaved parents ‘losing trust’ in Government over online safety, says campaigner

"We’re seeing images of real children going through nudification tools, so this could be your own child or another child that their images are put on a website and it's an innocent image of them fully clothed, but AI tools are being used to to nudify that child for example, and this can lead in some cases to sexual extortion, which is a really concerning and worrying trend, where children are being blackmailed.

"So, even though it might not be a real image of that child, offenders and criminals are still attempting to blackmail children for threat of sharing those images with their peers, for example.”

The Internet Watch Foundation has written to the Prime Minister to express concern about a number of loopholes they have identified within the Online Safety Act, Hannah said: “So I think for us, while the OSA is a really important and really landmark piece of legislation, the challenge is always going to be that the pace at which technology is developing we need to be able to keep up with that and the legislative process often takes a lot longer. 

So, for example, when it comes to private communications, we need there to be more legislation to explicitly cover private communications, because we do know that often it's through private messaging, for example, where offenders might be grooming children and then coercing them and in order to generate child sexual abuse materials as well. 

CEO Derek Ray Hill, added: “There's no doubt that more people will be safer online as a result of the online safety. But by its very nature, it's taken years to consult on years to get through Parliament, which is correct and constitutional. But it does mean it's out of date. The Prime Minister can influence the legislative agenda to put top improvements to the OSA that will remove ‘Safe Harbour’ and 'Technically Feasible' aspects.

“Ten years ago Keir Starmer, as Director of Public Prosecutions, took a stand, giving the IWF unprecedented powers to proactively hunt down child sexual abuse imagery online. Now, we need him to act decisively again. The new regulations we’ve all worked so hard to bring in threaten to leave gaping loopholes for criminals to exploit. 

“The Safe harbour principle effectively says that if you're trying to follow the rules, even if you let things slip through your fingers or you're not making every advancement, you're effectively okay.

"That gives major technology platforms, some of the world's most sophisticated technology platforms, with some of the most successful development teams in the world, a get out of jail clause, quite literally, that is unacceptable. These people should be setting the bar higher.

"These development teams that are developing the next great add on to a messenger service need to be developing the same to keep children safe online to identify and remove child sexual abuse material and all sorts of other online harm. The safe harbour principle takes the pressure off them, doing so.

"The second thing is we need to remove the clause that makes it technically feasible. We want to ensure that the platforms don't get to decide whether or not they're meeting the bar.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More than one million children in the UK are spending the equivalent of a full working week parked in front of a screen.

One million kids spend more time on screens than parents’ working week

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner.

Boyfriend of The Traitors contestant charged with his murder

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.

Rescue mission underway in North Sea after serious collision between cargo vessel and US oil tanker

He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October.

Couple hit with £1,500 fine after migrant clung to the back of their motorhome to enter UK

The man scaled the side of Tower Bridge and sat down on one of the supports

Tower Bridge closed as man scales landmark and sits down - as emergency services rush to scene

Half of the online child sexual abuse images were distributed or taken on Snapchat in the UK last year.

Snapchat linked to half of online child sexual abuse image offences last year

Nick Ferrari took your calls on Online Safety Day.

LBC's Online Safety Day: we hear your stories

Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, during a press conference in central London.

Family of murdered MP Sir David Amess slams Government's 'soul-destroying' decision to not hold public inquiry

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office

Foreign criminals could be 'made to wear electronic tags' as they await deportation

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Police crime scene tape UK

Pensioner and dog die after car 'flips and lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported

The model is made up of around 15,000 Lego bricks

HS2 spends £20,000 on west London train station built with Lego

Central drive Blackpool, UK.

Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'

Exclusive
Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse

Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews’ triggers security scare after arriving in UK on migrant boat
An internet safety charity has called on the government to ban 'nudifying apps' that are used to harm women and girls.

Criminalising deepfakes 'is not enough', claims internet safety charity amid calls for total ban on 'nudifying apps'
Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

Elon Musk walks across the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. 09th Mar, 2025.

Elon Musk warns Ukraine's front line will 'collapse' if Starlink is shut down

Children are being exposed to 'sextortion' by online crime gangs

Revealed: Foreign crime gangs are blackmailing teenagers with explicit photos - and AI is making the problem worse
Lathaniel Burrell

Boy, 16, shot dead near Tube station in south London named

Traffic jam at Heathrow airport after three RisingUp! climate activists have blocked the access tunnel in protest against a third runway.

'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

Children are facing serious risks in the metaverse, including harassment, exposure to inappropriate content and psychological harm, a report shared exclusively with LBC revealed.

Children exposed to psychological and ‘disturbingly real’ harm on metaverse, study warns

Children’s codes in the online safety act will begin in the summer

Online Safety Act - everything you need to know

Most people want smoking-style warnings on social media, a poll for LBC has found

Smoking-style warnings on social media backed by seven out of ten adults, LBC poll finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message
Some TV crew members have thrown their support behind the Duchess of Sussex

Eight members of Meghan Markle's TV crew deny claims of 'toxic behaviour' made against the Duchess of Sussex
With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News