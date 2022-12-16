Four people fighting for their lives after crush as 3,000 people storm sold out gig at o2 academy in Brixton

16 December 2022, 05:57 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 07:09

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy
Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Four people are fighting for their lives in hospital after being 'crushed' outside of Brixton's O2 Academy last night.

According to witnesses hundreds of people without tickets to the sold out Asake show were trying to force their way inside.

Asake is an award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter who was playing three shows at the venue.

But last night it was cancelled three songs in when people tried to break in.

A video on TikTok showed a man on stage telling the crowd: "The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.

"You've got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show. We apologise to you, it's nothing to do with us, Asake and the promoters."

Asake Concert started really great
Asake Concert started really great. Picture: Sean Omis/TikTok
But the show was shut down for security reasons
But the show was shut down for security reasons. Picture: Seun Omis/ TikTok
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke. Picture: TikTok

Video footage on social media shows the chaos outside with hundreds of people pushing each other and shouting.

Lambeth Police last night said: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.

“Four people are in critical condition at hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

Met police, London Fire Brigade and Ambulance crews were called to the scene at 9.35pm last night.

Eight people are in hospital: four of those are in critical condition and another two were treated at the scene.

Cordons are still in place and police have launched an urgent investigation.

Brixton's O2 Academy
Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC

Commander Ade Adelekan, Met Police Gold Commander, said: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton. If you have any information or concerns, please speak with them.

“I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident. Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene. In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting the reference 6725/15Dec

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident

Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

RMT members are going on strike as their TSSA counterparts accept a pay offer

Strike breakthrough: TSSA members at Network Rail take pay deal, but RMT members to walk out after talks break down

The scene in Hayes

Car smashes into house in West London after hitting another vehicle and 'flipping over'

JFK's assassination has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades

Thousands of classified JFK assassination files released to the public for the first time

Tourists are stuck in Machu Picchu

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Machu Picchu amid violent uprising in Peru

The end of the cold snap is in sight

UK shivers in -18C weather and faces weekend snow - but temperatures as high as 13C to follow

1

Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour

Millfield School in Somerset

Parents' outrage as kids at £45,000 per year public school seen giving Nazi salutes while watching play about Hitler

Documents reveal that Hitler wanted to make Bridgnorth the capital of Nazi England.

Bavarian Bridgnorth: Top secret documents reveal that Hitler planned for Shropshire town to be Nazi England's HQ

The search has been called off

Search for Channel migrants called off after 36 hours with four still missing, and teenager among four confirmed dead

Johnny Depp has reprised the role his role from Pirates of the Caribbean to grant the wish of a terminally boy who wanted to speak to his idol, Captain Jack.

Johnny Depp appears as Jack Sparrow in touching video message for terminally-ill child

Putin was mocked as Bellend of the Year

Vladimir Putin named 'Bellend of the Year' with giant penis monument in village of Bell End

Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin

Three more children die of Strep A taking total to 19 as pharmacies can give alternative drugs amid shortage fears

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

Oli McBurnie was cleared over the alleged incident

Sheffield Utd star McBurnie cleared over 'assault on fan' during pitch invasion as lawyer says he has 'stern resting face'
Independence rally

£20m indyref2 budget reallocated to fuel poverty fund after Supreme Court ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time

Police have launched a murder investigation

'How can anyone harm a kid?' Locals' grief after deaths of woman and two children, as police launch murder probe
The UK's big freeze won't go quietly.

The UK's big freeze is set to continue as temperatures plummet to -17C in rural Scotland

Woman gets £90,000 after male boss slapped her bottom with a ruler in a staff meeting

Woman who reported bottom-slapping male boss awarded £90,000 compensation

Simon Ling, the head of lifeboats at the RNLI, speaks to LBC.

Teen among four migrants who died in Channel tragedy and at least 12 unaccompanied children rescued
Martin Andrew Dyer, 55, lost his life on Sunday, July 14 near Annecy in the south-east of France.

Brit father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved'

The attack took place on an oil rig off Qatar

Brit in Qatar hospital after coworker 'beaten to death with breathing apparatus before attacker tried to flee on helicopter'
Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman.

'My turn to wear the cape has passed': Henry Cavill dropped as Superman weeks after announcing return to iconic role
The four boys who died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull have been named as Thomas Stewart,11, Jack Johnson, 10, Finlay Butler, eight, and Samuel Butler, six.

Brothers, 6 and 8, and cousin, 11, killed alongside hero friend, 10, in frozen lake tragedy as families pay tribute
An inquiry into Afghanistan killings has been launched

MoD launches inquiry after SAS accused of deliberately killing unarmed men in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects
Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit