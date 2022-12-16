Four people fighting for their lives after crush as 3,000 people storm sold out gig at o2 academy in Brixton

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC

By Fran Way

Four people are fighting for their lives in hospital after being 'crushed' outside of Brixton's O2 Academy last night.

According to witnesses hundreds of people without tickets to the sold out Asake show were trying to force their way inside.

Asake is an award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter who was playing three shows at the venue.

But last night it was cancelled three songs in when people tried to break in.

A video on TikTok showed a man on stage telling the crowd: "The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors.

"You've got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show. We apologise to you, it's nothing to do with us, Asake and the promoters."

Asake Concert started really great. Picture: Sean Omis/TikTok

But the show was shut down for security reasons. Picture: Seun Omis/ TikTok

Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke. Picture: TikTok

Video footage on social media shows the chaos outside with hundreds of people pushing each other and shouting.

Asake day 3 in a nutshell. Show cancelled after 5 minutes. Poor organisation. Asake should’ve never been in o2 Brixton. pic.twitter.com/8pDlOK7ybm — How can i lose if im already chose? Like…  (@FentysFinest_x) December 15, 2022

So the police have locked off Asake and have left a bunch of people in an alley in the freezing cold. It is well. pic.twitter.com/NSuu2MudHK — Midé (@__93_Mide) December 15, 2022

Lambeth Police last night said: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.

“Four people are in critical condition at hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in #Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets. 4 people are in a critical condition at hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) December 16, 2022

Met police, London Fire Brigade and Ambulance crews were called to the scene at 9.35pm last night.

Eight people are in hospital: four of those are in critical condition and another two were treated at the scene.

Cordons are still in place and police have launched an urgent investigation.

Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC

Commander Ade Adelekan, Met Police Gold Commander, said: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton. If you have any information or concerns, please speak with them.

“I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident. Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene. In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on the non-emergency line 101 quoting the reference 6725/15Dec