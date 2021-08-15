Four injured after group of men 'shot indiscriminately' at people enjoying BBQ

The shooting took place at a barbecue in Clarence Gardens, police said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A group of men fired a weapon "indiscriminately" into a large crowd and injured four people in North London, police have said.

Gunshots were aimed at people enjoying a communal barbecue in a space at Clarence Gardens at about 10pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers – a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl – were injured alongside a 28-year-old man and 73-year-old woman.

Their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

The Met said up to five men turned up at the barbecue and "indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people".

Firearms officers and paramedics rushed to the scene but no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Superintendent Val John-Baptiste, of specialist crime North, said: "I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

"We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London, every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.

"We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that's why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Police continue to investigate and a cordon has been set up at the scene.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.