Four men arrested over man's death after 'fight' at Suffolk lorry park

Suffolk Police have arrested four men following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Four men have been arrested after a man died at a lorry park in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk police said officers were called at 1.50am on Sunday to reports of a man needing urgent medical attention at Hodgkinson Road lorry park in Felixstowe.

Paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.

Officers said his death is unexplained but being treated as suspicious.

They believe the victim was involved in an altercation shortly before his death.

Read more: Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a Felixstowe lorry park in the early hours of this morning.



Read more here >> https://t.co/OHkWah7tMD — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) October 17, 2021

They are appealing for witnesses who were in or around the park and Dock Gate Two from 12am to 3am to contact them.

They also want any motorists with dashcam footage of the area, including of any pedestrians, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 58036/21.