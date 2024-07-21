Four men found dead in car following horror collision with tree

By Danielle de Wolfe

Four men have been found dead following a horror crash which saw the group collide with a tree in the early hours of Sunday in Gloucestershire.

The fatal collision happened just before 2am on Sunday on a stretch of the A436 in Ullenwood.

The wreck of the black Renault Clio was spotted by a passing police patrol, the force said, adding that a single vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree.

All four males were pronounced dead at the scene, the force confirmed.

The road remains closed in both directions.

"Urgent work has been ongoing to identify all of those involved and notify their next of kin," police confirmed.

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "Four people have died in a collision on the A436 in Ullenwood in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 21 July.

"Shortly before 2am, police who were on patrol came across a single vehicle collision which involved a black Renault Clio.

"The vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, and four males who were inside the vehicle were deceased.

"Urgent work has been ongoing to identify all of those involved and notify their next of kin.

"The road remains closed in both directions between the A417 Air Balloon roundabout and Severn Springs while a collision investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the collision or dash-cam footage is urged to contact police quoting incident 52 of 21 July.

