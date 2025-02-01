Four people dead after car crashed into city centre building in ‘serious collision’ in Colchester

Four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre. Picture: Essex Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Four people have died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre early this morning.

Essex Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning to reports a vehicle had been in a collision with a building in Magdalen Street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the families of the victims have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

The road has been closed for much of the day while the vehicle was recovered and police carried out enquiries into the incident.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, is with the friends and families of the four people who died this morning.

“I want to thank the businesses and residents in Magdalen Street area for their support and understanding today in what has been a really difficult and tragic situation.

“I always want to pay tribute to emergency services personnel who have worked diligently, professionally, and compassionately to ensure the dignity of those who have died.

“Our enquiries to establish what led up to the collision are ongoing and I need anyone with information to contact us.”

Police put out an appeal for information to support their investigation.

Anyone with any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage is being encouraged to contact the Essex force, quoting incident 179 of 1 February.