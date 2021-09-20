Four people found dead in Derbyshire house as police launch murder investigation

20 September 2021, 07:45

Four people died at a house in Killamarsh
Four people died at a house in Killamarsh. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after four people were found dead in a house.

Derbyshire Police were called out on Sunday morning amid concerns for the safety of people at a house in Killamarsh.

A man was arrested in connection with the deaths and a murder probe has started, the force said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and the incident is thought to be isolated.

Close family of the people who died have been told about the tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: "We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

"No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

"It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.

"Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance. If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them."

Police asked for anyone with information to contact them quoting reference 302-190921.

