Four people left fighting for their lives after Notting Hill Carnival

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

A 32-year-old mother and three men, one aged 41, were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed or slashed over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police said.

The woman and two of the men, including the 41-year-old, remain in a life threatening condition.

The third man is now stable.

The woman who was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival had come for a "fun" day out with her young child on Sunday, police have said, after they arrested three men for the attack.

She is thought to have been attacked after finding herself between two groups of men. It is s unclear if she knew any of them.

Police said there was a total of eight stabbings during the bank holiday weekend event. Picture: Alamy

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder and violent disorder after the attack, along with a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old, who were arrested for violent disorder.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said: "Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

"These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects. We should not underestimate how much more difficult those vital early stages of an investigation are when they take place in the context of a busy, crowded event like Carnival.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the officers, including police medics, who arrived so quickly - delivering emergency medical treatment and securing the scene to preserve vital evidence.

"Our investigations into the other incidents over the weekend continue."

Met Police Federation's Rick Prior speaks to Nick after 35 police officers were injured

Police said there was a total of eight stabbings during the bank holiday weekend event.

On Sunday, three people were stabbed.

Two sustained non-life threatening injuries and one, a 32-year-old woman, remains in a critical condition.

On Monday, five people were either stabbed or slashed. Three sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition - one of whom is now stable.

A 41-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital having sustained a head injury during an assault in Queensway shortly after 11pm on Monday.

Nearly 350 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Nearly 350 arrests were made at the carnival this year, which is the highest level since 2019.

There was also one incident involving a corrosive substance.

Police confiscated three guns - two at the carnival itself and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow where people were driving to the event.