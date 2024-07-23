Abdul 'Duke' Fakir: Last surviving member of Motown group The Four Tops dies aged 88

23 July 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 09:19

The last surviving original member of the Four Tops Abdul "Duke" Fakir has died
The last surviving original member of the Four Tops Abdul "Duke" Fakir has died. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir - the last surviving member from the original line-up of Motown band The Four Tops - has died at the age of 88.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He passed away on Monday of heart failure according to a family spokesperson.

The Four Tops were among Motown's most popular and enduring acts, and peaked in the 1960s.

Between 1964 and 1967, they had 11 top 20 hits and two Number 1s: I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) and the operatic classic Reach Out I'll Be There.

Other songs, often sagas of romantic pain and bereavement, included Baby I Need Your Loving, Standing In The Shadows of Love, Bernadette and Just Ask The Lonely.

The Four Tops performing in 1975
The Four Tops performing in 1975. Picture: Alamy

Many of Motown's greatest stars, from the Supremes to Stevie Wonder, came of age at the Detroit-based company founded by Berry Gordy in the late 1950s.

But Fakir, lead singer Levi Stubbs, Renaldo "Obie" Benson and Lawrence Payton had been together for a decade when Gordy signed them up in 1963 (after the group had turned him a few years earlier) and they already had a polished stage act and versatile vocal style that enabled them to perform anything from country songs to pop standards like Paper Doll.

They called themselves the Four Aims when they started out, but soon renamed themselves the Four Tops to avoid confusion with the white harmony quartet the Ames Brothers.

The Tops had recorded for several labels, including the famed Chess Records in Chicago, with little commercial success.

But Gordy and A&R man Mickey Stevenson paired them with the songwriting-production team of Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier and Brian Holland and they quickly caught on, blending tight, haunting harmonies (with Fakir as lead tenor) behind Stubbs' urgent, sometimes desperate baritone.

After Holland-Dozier-Holland left Motown in 1967, the Tops had more sporadic success, with hits over the next few years including Still Water (Love), and a pair of top 10 songs in the early 1970s for ABC/Dunhill Records, Keeper Of The Castle" and Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got).

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir performing at the O2, London
Abdul 'Duke' Fakir performing at the O2, London. Picture: Alamy

They reached the top 20 for the last time in the early 1980s, with the sentimental ballad When She Was My Girl.

Throughout, they remained a busy concert act and at times toured with latter day members of the Temptations, a friendly rivalry launched when the groups performed together at the all-star 1983 television concert marking Motown's 25th anniversary.

While the Temptations and other peers suffered from drug problems, internal dissension and personnel changes, the Four Tops remained united and intact until Payton died in 1997.

Benson died in 2005 and Stubbs in 2008.

"The things I love about them the most - they are very professional, they have fun with what they do, they are very loving, they have always been gentlemen," Wonder said of them when he helped induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Read more: Brits heading to holiday hotspots warned they face 46C temperatures as Europe gripped by heatwave

Read more: Devon woman with ME, 27, died months after begging GP for help, inquest told

Fakir later toured as the Four Tops with lead vocalist Alexander Morris, Ronnie McNeir and Lawrence "Roquel" Payton Jr, the son of Lawrence Payton.

"As each one of them (the original members) passed a little bit of me left with them," Fakir told UK Music Reviews in 2021.

"When Levi left us, I found myself in a quandary as to what I was going to do from that moment on but after a while I realised that the name together with the legacy that they had left us simply had to carry on, and judging by the audience reaction it soon became pretty evident that I did the right thing and I really do feel good about that."

Besides the Rock Hall of Fame, their honours included being voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and receiving a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2009.

More recently, Fakir was working on a planned Broadway musical based on their lives and completed the memoir I'll Be There, published in 2022.

Fakir was married twice, most recently to Piper Gibson, and had five children. In the mid-1960s, he was briefly engaged to Mary Wilson of the Supremes.

A lifelong Detroit resident who stayed home even after Gordy moved the label to Los Angeles in early 1970s, Fakir was of Ethiopian and Bangladeshi descent and grew up in a rough neighbourhood where rival black and white gangs fought often.

He had early dreams of being a professional athlete, but was also a talented singer whose tenor brought him attention as a performer in his church choir.

He was in his teens when he befriended Stubbs and the two first sang with Benson and Payton at a birthday party thrown by a local "girl" group whom Fakir remembered as "high-class, very fine young ladies".

Four Tops performing at the Apollo in New York City
Four Tops performing at the Apollo in New York City. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas and Fatah sign deal to end years-long rift after talks in China

Ex-home sec James Cleverley has branded Yvette Cooper's £700m figure as "nonsense"

'It's nonsense': Former home sec James Cleverly accuses Yvette Cooper of 'making up' £700m Rwanda figure

It's time to scrap the two-child limit, says leader of the largest investigation of the cap's impact on families.

Forget politics, think families: It's time to scrap two-child limit

Election 2024 Democrats

Survey shows Kamala Harris has enough support to be the Democratic nominee

Andy Murray has announced he will retire after this summer’s Olympics, posting on social media that he has arrived in Paris for his “last ever tennis tournament”

Andy Murray to retire from tennis after competing at 2024 Paris Olympics

A fundraiser launched to help the 11-year-old girl has reached nearly £200,000

Fundraiser launched to help 11-year-old girl left orphaned after family killed in A61 crash reaches £200k

Charlie Tanfield smiles at the camera during a Team GB photoshoot

Charlie Tanfield seeking Paris 2024 redemption after torrid time in Tokyo

The Four Tops: Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo 'Obie' Benson and Lawrence Payton (PA)

Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir, last of the original Four Tops, dies aged 88

Pan Xiaoting died while live-streaming a 10-hour eating binge

Extreme eater, 24, dies during livestream of 10-hour food binge after her stomach ripped open

More than one million violent crimes against women and girls were recorded by police in 2022/23

Violence against women and girls 'national emergency' with nearly 3,000 crimes recorded daily, police chief warns

Maeve Boothby-O'Neill, 27, from Devon, had written to her doctor asking for help with feeding, as she was hungry

Devon woman with ME, 27, died months after begging GP for help, inquest told

Abderrahmane Ariba, 30, absconded a mental health facility while on an escorted walk

Urgent appeal after man absconds from mental health facility

Kamala Harris says she is "proud" to have secured the "broad support" of the Democratic Party

Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured the 'broad support' of the Democratic Party

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater autopsy reveals exactly how missing teenager died with tragic finding

Election 2024 Biden’s Day of Decision

Joe Biden continues to recover from Covid-19 after ending his 2024 campaign

Joe Biden turns while shaking hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Joe Biden’s withdrawal injects uncertainty into foreign policy challenges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow covers the Schneeferner glacier near the top of Germany’s highest mountain Zugspitze

Teenager dies after being struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak

Migrants walk along the highway

New migrant caravan leaves southern Mexico on foot to head for US border

A police officer stands near the crime scene in Daruvar

Gunman kills six at care home for the elderly in Croatia

Israel Palestinians

Canadian killed after threatening Israeli troops with knife near Gaza border

A woman passes behind a display of antiquities

Cyprus displays antiquities returned after being looted by art dealer

Paul Watson

Anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson arrested in Greenland

Alsu Kurmasheva

US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva convicted in rapid secret trial

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Trump assassination attempt ‘was biggest Secret Service failure in decades’

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan police raid former PM Imran Khan’s party office and arrest spokesman

Tree Kangaroo Bronx Zoo

Baby tree kangaroo peeks out of mother’s pouch at Bronx Zoo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit