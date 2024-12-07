Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands

Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands.

The force is now appealing for information after the child was struck by the vehicle on Friday evening in Timpton.

The incident took place on the High Street, at the top of Owen Street, at 4.55pm on Friday, December 6, West Midlands Police confirmed in a statement.

The child suffered serious injuries, with emergency services unable to save him.

They added that "the driver of the bus remained at the scene" with the force confirming they are now assisting with our enquiries.

The force has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or other information to contact them.

West Midland's Police said: "We're appealing for information after a four-year-old child has tragically died after being hit by a bus in Sandwell.

"We were called to High Street, Tipton, at just before 4.55pm yesterday (6 December).

"The boy was found with serious injuries and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time and we'll be doing all we can to support them.

"We know how very sad this will be for everyone. The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries.

"We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers.We're particularly after any dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries into exactly what happened.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 3612 of 6/12/24. Alternatively email investigators direct at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk."