Four youths arrested after dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester released as 14-year-old remains in custody

3 September 2024, 22:46

Bhim Sen Kohli
Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

Four of the five children arrested on suspicion of the murder of an 80-year-old dog walker have been released with no further action.

The attack on Bhim Sen Kohli took place in Franklin Park in Leicester on Sunday evening. He was rushed to hospital before dying late on Monday.

His daughter said he was only 30 seconds from home, while a neighbour described him as a "kind and considerate man".

The attack happened around 6.30pm on Sunday, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Police arrested a boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 on suspicion of murder. Four of the five arrested have now been released.

A 14-year-old boy remains in police custody as authorities confirmed the other four were released "with no further action".

In an updated statement, a Leicester Police spokesperson said: "Mr Kohli, from Leicester, was taken to hospital following the incident but died yesterday (Monday 2 September) evening.

"A post-mortem examination has now been carried out and confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

"A murder investigation has since been launched and five people – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The 14-year-old boy remains in police custody. The other four have been released by police with no further action.

"Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area of the park or Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm to come forward."

The victim, who police have confirmed died of a "neck injury" was wearing a black jumper and grey joggers, when he was attacked by a group of young people. They left the area before the emergency services arrived.

This comes amid reports Bhim Sen Kohli had alerted authorities about the youth's behaviour prior to the attack.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We can confirm that we have received a referral from Leicestershire Police in relation to this matter.

"We will carry out an assessment in due course to decide what further action may be required from us."

His daughter told the local paper the Leicester Mercury: "He had been taking the dog for a walk. They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine.

"He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He's always been very active - he has three allotments. We've lived here for 40 years."

A neighbour said: "I heard a commotion outside and he was lying in the park, screaming in pain. He said he was violently pushed over."

Bhim Sen Kohli
Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook

A friend added: "Bhim was my friend and we had our allotments next to each other. He lived to attend his allotment and grew amazing veg and was not threat to anyone.

"A kind and considerate man. If anyone has and information please pass it onto the police. May he rest in peace."

Police are still trying to establish the full circumstances of the attack. They want to speak to anyone who was in the park between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

"Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

"Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?"

Due to prior police contact with the victim, the force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). 

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to report via the public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24I50-PO1

