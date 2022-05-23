Fourteen hospital security staff arrested after 'roughing up' public

Fourteen security staff at Croydon University Hospital have been arrested after they allegedly "roughed up" members of the public. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Fourteen security staff at a South East London hospital have been arrested after they allegedly "roughed up" members of the public.

The security workers from Croydon University Hospital also allegedly shared CCTV footage of themselves being aggressive towards and "using force" against the public.

Scotland Yard said officers were investigating an "improper use of CCTV" adding that video of the alleged violence was found on a mobile phone while detectives were probing an "unrelated" matter.

They were suspended by bosses at ICT Secure following their arrests.

Croydon Health Services NHS is "cooperating fully with the investigation" and has appointed a temporary security team for the hospital pending the police probe.

The group, which is understood to only include people employed by ICT Secure, were bailed until June.

Police said today that the footage shows "interactions between security and members of the public on hospital grounds where force was used," MailOnline reported.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson sad: "Officers from the South Area Safeguarding Unit are investigating the improper use of CCTV by contracted workers, who provide security services at Croydon University Hospital.

"The investigation was launched after CCTV recordings were found on an individual's phone as officers were making enquiries about an unrelated matter.

"'At this stage, 14 people have been arrested. They have all been bailed until June. Investigation continues; the hospital is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"The footage shows interactions between security and members of the public on hospital grounds where force was used."

A Croydon Health Services NHS Trust spokesman said: "The Care Quality Commission is aware and we are working with the trust and local police who are investigating individuals employed by a company to provide security services at Croydon University Hospital.

"Our priority is the safety of people using services and quality of care they receive. If we find evidence to indicate that people are at risk we will always follow this up and take appropriate regulatory action if necessary to keep people safe."