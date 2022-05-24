Breaking News

Fourteen students and one teacher killed during school shooting in Texas

24 May 2022, 22:01 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 23:07

Fourteen students and one teacher have been killed at an elementary school in Texas
Fourteen students and one teacher have been killed at an elementary school in Texas. Picture: Facebook/Google street view

By Megan Hinton

Fourteen students and one teacher have been killed at an elementary school, the governor of Texas said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male.

The Governor said, Ramos who is thought to have been shot and killed by police, abandoned his vehicle and went into the school armed with a pistol and possibly a rifle.

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.

More than a dozen children were taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital and a a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl are in critical condition at San Antonio's University Hospital.

During a news conference this afternoon, local police chief Pete Arredondo said described the shooting as a "mass casualty event" at a school with pupils aged between 7 and 10 years.

Senator Chris Murphy demanded answers following Texas school shooting saying: "What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else.

"Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate...if your answer, is as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives—we do nothing?"

Uvalde elementary school, which has 600 students enrolled, is located 60 miles east of the Mexican border and 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Tributes from across America have flooded in including from government officials, with Governor Abbott writing: "Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde.

"Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School.

"I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime.

"The Texas Division of Emergency Management is changed with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal."

Civil rights attorney Colin Allred said: "In Uvalde, another senseless act of gun violence has taken innocent lives, including at least 14 children and one teacher. My heart breaks for our fellow Texans and I'm praying for those going through unimaginable pain. It doesn't have to be this way."

Read more: White supremacist who killed 10 in mass shooting in US is 'sick, demented individual

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which killed 10 black shoppers and workers.

This story is being updated, more follows.

