Labour Anti-Semitism: Fourth Arrest In LBC Investigation

Protests against anti-Semitism in the Labour party. Picture: PA

Police investigating allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour party have made a fourth arrest stemming from an LBC dossier.

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with alleged anti-Semitic offences by members of the Labour Party after LBC handed the Metropolitan Police an internal party dossier.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Newham on Wednesday and is in police custody.

The dossier was handed to Met Police chief Cressida Dick in November and featured a series of posts from social media as evidence of alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We can confirm police have arrested a fourth man, aged 44, on Wednesday, 1 May, on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986 - publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

"A warrant was executed at an address in Newham. The man is currently in police custody."

Three others were arrested in March on suspicion of publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

They were a man in his 50s, arrested in Birmingham on March 7, a second man in his 50s held in Tunbridge Wells on March 14 and a woman in her 70s in Wandsworth, south London, on March 21. All three have been released pending further inquiries.

LBC understands that the three individuals are no longer members of the Labour party after disciplinary action was taken against them.

A party spokesman said Labour was committed to challenging anti-Semitism.

He said: "We welcome the police investigating these individuals' alleged crimes.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms."