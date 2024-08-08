Fourth Banksy artwork appears in London and is stolen minutes later

8 August 2024, 14:32

Banksy's latest artwork in Peckham, southeast London
Banksy's latest artwork in Peckham, southeast London. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A fourth Banksy artwork in four days has appeared in London as the mysterious artist continues what appears to be a wider campaign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new piece, spotted in Rye Lane, Peckham, shows a lone wolf painted on a satellite dish howling towards the sky.

The wolf was posted on Banksy’s official Instagram page, confirming it is just the latest addition to his wider project.

The satellite dish featuring the howling wolf was stolen minutes after the Bristol artist revealed it online.

A new artwork depicting a howling wolf unveiled by Banksy, painted on a satellite dish placed on a shop roof in Peckham, south London.
A new artwork depicting a howling wolf unveiled by Banksy, painted on a satellite dish placed on a shop roof in Peckham, south London. Picture: Alamy
People remove a new artwork by Banksy, depicting a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish that was placed on a shop roof in Peckham, south London.
People remove a new artwork by Banksy, depicting a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish that was placed on a shop roof in Peckham, south London. Picture: Alamy
A man strides away with Banksy's latest piece.
A man strides away with Banksy's latest piece. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, the illusive artist posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of his new animal-themed collection.

The monkeys were done in a similar style to the wolf and appeared in Brick Lane, east London.

On Tuesday he posted a photo of two elephant silhouettes, with their trunks stretched towards each other.

He posted artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

The Bristol-based artist has yet to break his silence on this latest project, which has fuelled speculated online about their meaning.

Some have suggested the three monkeys could be connected to the Japanese proverb "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

In Banksy's work, the monkeys are not covering their eyes, ears or mouths and the artist often appears in public wearing a monkey mask.

Banksy animal themed art appears in London. Monkeys on a bridge in Brick Lane.
Banksy animal themed art appears in London. Monkeys on a bridge in Brick Lane. Picture: Alamy

The artworks follow the artist's migrant boat installation which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as "trivialising" small boats crossings and "vile", but the artist responded by saying his reaction was a "a bit over the top".

The Bristol artist said it was the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities, after it had rescued unaccompanied children at sea, that he deemed "vile and unacceptable".

In March, the artist created a tree mural in north London, which saw a tree cut back with green paint sprayed behind it to give the impression of foliage.

